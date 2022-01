US authorities have charged a retired Colombian soldier over the assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise last July, justice officials said Tuesday. The Justice Department said in a statement that 43-year-old Mario Palacios, along with others, "participated in a plot to kidnap or kill the Haitian President." Palacios was detained at a Panamanian airport late Monday and extradited to the United States. If convicted, Palacios faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. He was scheduled to appear in court later Tuesday.

