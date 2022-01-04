US reports 1M+ new COVID-19 cases in 1 day, a global record

The United States has hit a new seven day high for the number of new Covid-19 cases reported. According to Johns Hopkins University, the new average is 265,427 which tops the countries previous record of about 252,000 daily cases that were being reported on January 11, 2021. The new peak comes during a rapid acceleration of infections in the U.S. and across the world due to the Omicron variant. Dr. Anthony Fauci is encouraging people to stay home for New Years Eve saying “when you are talking about a New Year’s Eve party where you have 30, 40, 50 people celebrating, you do not know the status of the vaccination, I would recommend strongly: Stay away from that this year, there will be other years to do that. But not this year.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO