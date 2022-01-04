Maryland changes medical debt collection rules for hospitals

BALTIMORE (AP) – Maryland officials say they’ve gotten the first load of two new antiviral medicines that may guard people with Covid-19 from becoming seriously ill or dying. The Maryland Department of Health said the drugs, called Paxlovid and Molnupiravir, are given to infected patients in pill form over five days. A medical trial has estimated that Paxlovid is 88% effective at warding off hospitalization or death. The FDA authorized it last month for emergency use in adults with mild to moderate Covid-19 infections. Molnupiravir also got FDA approval. A medical trial of about 1,400 people found that it reduced the likelihood of hospitalization or death by about 30%.

