ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland changes medical debt collection rules for hospitals

By Alia Paavola
beckershospitalreview.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA law that took effect Jan. 1 changes medical debt collection rules for hospitals and providers in Maryland, according to NPR affiliate WAMU. The law aims to protect low-income residents from medical...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
wosu.org

Hospitals Suspend Vaccine Mandates As COVID Cases Surge

Several Ohio hospital systems have suspended their COVID vaccine mandates, even as COVID positive cases are packing their rooms and intensive care units. Hospitals say they’re pausing the mandate as the federal vaccine-or-test requirement works through the courts, and as state lawmakers consider a bill to ban mandating COVID vaccines that don’t have full FDA approval.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
The Nevada Independent

New medical debt collection law protects consumers

The Nevada and New Mexico Legislatures recently enacted new laws that address medical bill information and collection practices. The measures took effect in July. How does the Nevada law affect debt collectors, hospitals and patients? Does it sufficiently protect consumers? And does it compare favorably to other states? Read on.
LAW
Houston Chronicle

Two Maryland hospitals declare 'disaster' as coronavirus cases rise

A health-care "disaster" was declared at two Maryland hospitals Friday as coronavirus cases have skyrocketed more than 450% in the past month at the facilities, University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health announced. The medical provider's announcement came as Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, D, announced on Twitter that she...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debt Collection#Medical Debt#Hospital#Poverty Level#Npr#Wamu
beckershospitalreview.com

Hospitals in Texas, Illinois face Medicare termination

Two hospitals — one in Texas and one in Illinois — are slated to lose their Medicare contracts in January. CMS conducted four surveys of United Memorial Medical Center in Houston last year and is giving the hospital one more chance to correct patient safety issues before terminating its Medicare contract.
ILLINOIS STATE
cbs12.com

Staffing issues force temporary shutdown at Florida hospital

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a South Florida hospital has temporarily closed its maternity ward due to staff shortages related to recent outbreaks of COVID-19. Mothers-to-be who had planned on giving birth at Holy Cross Health in Fort Lauderdale will have to find another option. Holy Cross...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
wdac.com

Antiviral Medication Arrive In Maryland

BALTIMORE (AP) – Maryland officials say they’ve gotten the first load of two new antiviral medicines that may guard people with Covid-19 from becoming seriously ill or dying. The Maryland Department of Health said the drugs, called Paxlovid and Molnupiravir, are given to infected patients in pill form over five days. A medical trial has estimated that Paxlovid is 88% effective at warding off hospitalization or death. The FDA authorized it last month for emergency use in adults with mild to moderate Covid-19 infections. Molnupiravir also got FDA approval. A medical trial of about 1,400 people found that it reduced the likelihood of hospitalization or death by about 30%.
MARYLAND STATE
deseret.com

Maryland governor issues a state of emergency amid COVID-19 surge

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced additional COVID-19 emergency actions on Tuesday as COVID-19 cases surge and testing becomes troublesome. “As I announced last week, we are continuing to closely monitor the rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations and use every tool at our disposal to make sure our hospitals have the resources they need to prepare for this and future surges,” said Hogan.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland lawmakers, prison advocates condemn delay in notifying hundreds who received mishandled COVID-19 vaccines

Maryland lawmakers and the head of a prison advocacy group are decrying the state health department’s monthslong delay in notifying hundreds of people who may have received spoiled COVID-19 vaccines from a contractor. At least 28% of TrueCare24′s doses were administered in state correctional facilities, which have been a hotbed for coronavirus spread, according to a Baltimore Sun analysis of ...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Maryland sees worst coronavirus metrics of entire pandemic

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Despite nearly two years’ worth of knowledge gained throughout the pandemic, the state of Maryland is in a worse spot now in terms of virus metrics than in March 2020. Toward the end of December, daily cases shot up to previously-unseen highs. Before the current surge, the previous case record was […]
MARYLAND STATE
NottinghamMD.com

New hospital actions triggered as Maryland COVID-19 hospitalizations rise

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Additional actions are being taken by hospitals in the state on Thursday, as required by a Maryland Department of Health order issued earlier this month.  As of Thursday morning, statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations have surpassed the threshold of 1,500. Steps for hospitals to take as part of pandemic plans include: Optimize existing bed capacity; Adjust hospital capacity, such as bringing … Continue reading "New hospital actions triggered as Maryland COVID-19 hospitalizations rise" The post New hospital actions triggered as Maryland COVID-19 hospitalizations rise appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

COVID-19 hospitalizations surge to over 2,000 in Maryland

MARYLAND (WDVM) — COVID-19 related hospitalizations in Maryland jumped above 2,000 on Wednesday for the first time during the pandemic. To put that number in perspective, back in July, fewer than 100 Marylanders were in the hospital with COVID. The state of Maryland also added 10,000 new positive cases on Wednesday, setting a new high […]
MARYLAND STATE
baltimorefishbowl.com

Maryland confirms more than 14,000 new COVID cases

Maryland counties are experiencing some of the highest average daily cases per 100,000 people across the country, analysis by the New York Times shows, as the state remains a hotspot for COVID-19 following the winter holidays. Baltimore City’s average for the past week is 462 cases per 100,000 people, the...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy