Cardi B. Claims A Hairstylist Intentionally Messed Her Wig Up For New Year’s Eve

By Marsha Badger
 4 days ago

Source: Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment / Getty


Cardi B. has access to the best hairstylists the entertainment world has to offer. Unfortunately on New Year’s Eve, she went with someone who’s artistry didn’t meet her standards. In a video posted to her stories and captured by Hollywood Unlocked, the
WAP rapper expressed her disdain for her latest wig, done by an unnamed stylist. View this post on Instagram

A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked)

In the video, Cardi is clearly pissed off. “I be feeling like they be on some, ‘I don’t like this b*tch so imma do some funny sh*t,’” she exclaimed. “Look at my f*ckin hair, bro. This sh*t look like a f*cking helmet… Ain’t no f*ckin way a hairstylist doing hair like this,” she continued.

“If the New Year start bad, that means good sh*t gonna happen,” she said in efforts to turn her mood around. “I’m gonna enjoy myself though because on my mother, I could’ve really killed that n*gga today. Deadass.”

First of all Cardi, say you’re from New York without saying you’re from New York. All she needed was a pair of Timberland boots and a North Face jacket and she’d be a walking NYC stereotype. Gotta love her. Secondly, the wig didn’t look that bad, but what do I know?

Still unhappy about her hair, Cardi took to Twitter to ask if she can repurpose her outfit since she didn’t take any good pictures of herself. “The dress deserves Justice,” she wrote. I agree!

On her social media page, she posted a picture of herself and her mini me, Kulture. Cardi looks like she’s wearing the same wig from the night before, but judging by her reaction to it, she won’t be wearing it for long.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

Cardi didn’t blast the hairstylist who did her hair, but I’m positive they left that appointment knowing she was unsatisfied. What do you think? Did her stylist do a bad job?

Essence

Cardi B’s New Reebok Collection Resembles NYC's Bright Lights

Here’s when and where it will be available for sale. Cardi B is closing this year out with a bang! The Grammy Award winning artist is notorious for grand fashion moments and often referred to as one of today’s fashion icons. Her Paris Fashion Week takeover, red carpet appearances, and show-stopping outfit changes as the 2021 AMA host earned her a solid spot on ESSENCE’s list for Slays of the Year. However, although we’re less than five days away from the New Year, Cardi B isn’t finished slaying 2021 down just yet. She’s back to stunt one more time by teaming up with Reebok to present a jazzy collection inspired by New York City’s bright lights.
95.5 FM WIFC

Cardi B announces her first project for ‘Playboy’

Three weeks after begin introduced as Playboy’s first Creative Director in Residence, Cardi B has announced her first project for the iconic publication. “Introducing CENTERFOLD, so excited to share this platform with so many amazing creators,” the “Please Me” wrapper wrote on Instagram. The Centerfold website...
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Cardi B Reveals Her 4-Month Old Son's First Words

Cardi B is enjoying time as mom of two, and is never shy about celebrating her babies' special moments. On Wednesday, the "WAP" rapper took to social media to share with her millions of followers that her four-month old son with husband Offset --- whose name she has yet to reveal --- has already begun talking. Cardi shared via her Instagram story:
RELATIONSHIPS
