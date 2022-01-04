Tulsa Health Department Provides More Options For COVID Testing

As people return to work and school after the holidays, the demand for COVID 19 tests is expected to increase.

With the new omicron variant and the surge of testing after the holiday, getting tested for COVID 19 has new challenges.

The Tulsa Health Department said there’s been a significant increase of people getting tested for COVID. THD has taken several steps to make getting a test easier for Tulsa residents.

The health department has increased the number of people who can come and get tested on Tuesdays.

THD is also partnering with Access Medical Center and Tulsa Mobile COVID Testing to provide more options for those who want to know their status.

You can contact THD to schedule an appointment by clicking here.

THD has a list of sites in the county that offer COVID testing:

Walmart Locations: Multiple locations in Tulsa County - Click link above for available locations CVS Locations: Multiple locations in Tulsa County - Click link above for available locations Multiple locations in Tulsa County - Click link above for available locations 1334 N Lansing Ave, Tulsa, OK 74106 2140 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74114 Multiple locations in Tulsa County - Click link above for available locations 12020 E 31 St, Tulsa OK 74146 9330 East 41st Tulsa, OK 74145 Click link above for information about this mobile testing service 6732 East 41st Street, Tulsa, OK 74145 918.794.4777 - Please call ahead of time to schedule an appointment for testing. Drive-thru locations in Tulsa and Owasso - Click links for scheduling Drive-thru testing in Tulsa County - Click link above for available locations

Some testing sites are booked out for a few days, which has left many with questions about at home COVID tests.

Are they accurate? Do they work?

Priscilla Haynes with THD says at home tests will let you know if you’re positive or not.

“The PCR testing is the gold standard for testing. And so, I would try to get in to get a test for PCR but at home test are better than no test,” said Haynes.

THD says if you can’t get a PCR test or if you can’t find an at home test the best thing to do is quarantine until you can schedule a test and know your results.

Tulsa Health Department also encourages all residents to get vaccinated.