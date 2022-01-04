ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MORBIUS' Release Has Now Been Delayed More Times Than THE NEW MUTANTS

Cover picture for the articleMorbius isn't the most highly anticipated comic book movie of 2022 for many fans, but we'd be lying to say we're not intrigued by what's in store for us from the Living Vampire's big screen debut. Last night, news broke that the Marvel Comics adaptation has shifted from January...

COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

BATMAN Actor Michael Keaton Confirmed To Return As The Dark Knight For HBO Max BATGIRL Movie

It's official: Michael Keaton will reprise the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman for the currently shooting Batgirl movie. Earlier today, an updated cast list with the actor's name was shared online, but we weren't sure if it was officially released by Warner Bros. or not (it's an easy thing to mock-up, after all). However, THR has now confirmed that Keaton will indeed return as The Caped Crusader for the upcoming HBO Max feature.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Kevin Smith Thinks Christian Bale Should Return as Batman in Flash Movie to Have a No Way Home Moment

If Kevin Smith gets his way, Warner Brothers will have its own Spider-Man: No Way Home by this time next year. The studio has been working on the first feature-length solo movie for The Flash, and we now know it'll stretch across the DC Multiverse, bringing in a couple of different Bruce Waynes as Batman. As Smith pointed out during the latest episode of Fatman Beyond, however, Warner Brothers should do whatever it can to get Christian Bale on board once again, having played the Cape Crusader in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE FLASH Rumored To Completely "Erase" The SnyderVerse And Form A New Justice League

Andy Muschietti's The Flash wrapped production back in October, and much like similar Multiverse-themed adventure Spider-Man: No Way Home prior to its release, rumors relating to the movie continue to swirl online. These latest details come our way via @MyTimeToShineH, who has been sharing quite a few intriguing scoops of...
MOVIES
Variety

I Hated ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ But the Academy Should Absolutely Nominate It for Best Picture (Column)

Yes, I hated “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” It’s a movie that I’m a total annoying curmudgeonly naysayer about. So even though my antipathy isn’t the topic of this column, why hide it? Go ahead, throw tomatoes at me. But understand that I’m actually on your side. I hated the film for two reasons. The way the multiverse concept plays out is, in my opinion, a half-baked and unsatisfying mess. “No Way Home” has none of the head-spinning flair and three-dimensional-chess logic that was so hypnotic in “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” the bedazzling 2018 animated landmark that is one of the all-time...
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE Director Shares A New Look At Jared Leto As The Joker

There's been a lot of Joker discussion online over the past few weeks after rumors that Eternals actor Barry Keoghan has been cast as the iconic villain in Matt Reeves' The Batman picked up steam, and Zack Snyder appears to have used the opportunity to share a new look at Jared Leto as The Clown Prince of Crime on Vero.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Sony Pictures Reportedly Plans to Continue Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man Journey

Andrew Garfield just redeemed himself. For the longest time, Andrew Garfield has been treated as the weakest link among the actors who have played Spider-Man on the big screen but there's no denying that Spider-Man: No Way Home finally gave him his redemption arc after The Amazing Spider-Man 2 failed to hit the mark several years back. Now, the entire Marvel fandom is clamoring for more of his version of Spidey and most of them believe that the actor deserves another shot to continue his journey as our friendly neighborhood web-slinger from another universe.
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Worst Batman Ever

Batman first showed up in 1939, as part of what is now called the DC Comic universe. His alter ego Bruce Wayne, a fabulously wealthy citizen of Gotham City showed up at the same time. Since then, with all the other Marvel characters that have come and gone, Batman is probably the most well-known, after, […]
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office Predictions for 2022: From the Surefire Hits (Superheroes!) to the Biggest Risks (Anything Else?)

At the start of 2020, Variety boldly predicted what the box office landscape that year was going to look like… before the world was upended by a pandemic. While several of those forecasts did ultimately bear out — the James Bond sequel “No Time to Die” and “F9” (when they eventually were released) were, indeed, sure things; “Dolittle” and “The New Mutants”  were, indeed, big bombs — it was, in hindsight, foolhardy to prognosticate potential box office performance for what turned out to be the most devastating period for theatrical exhibition in the history of cinema. So let’s do it again! Hollywood studios...
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

'John Wick 4' Officially Delayed Until 2023

John Wick 4 has been delayed once again. Originally slated to debut alongside Keanu Reeves‘ other project The Matrix Resurrections back in May this year, the fourth installment of the popular assassin franchise had already been delayed until the same month of 2022 initially, but now Lionsgate has once again pushed back its release date, going all the way into 2023.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE MARVELS: It Looks Like The CAPTAIN MARVEL Sequel Will Feature Two Surprise MCU Actors - Possible SPOILERS

Captain Marvel 2 is shaping up to be a bigger movie than we ever expected, and while very little has been revealed about the plot, we do know The Marvels will unite Carol Danvers with Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau/Spectrum. Chances are it will be a cosmic adventure based on WandaVision's mid-credits scene, but it looks like the sequel will also include a couple of familiar faces.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE BATMAN's HBO Max Release Date Has Been Revealed, And It's Closer Than We Thought

The pandemic forced studios to restructure release strategies, ultimately leading to a historic shift in theatrical-exclusivity windows. Before the pandemic, movies would usually have a 90-day period between their theatrical and home-media releases. Now, most studios have shortened that window to 45 days. Two of the most prominent adopters of this new timeframe are Disney and HBO Max. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Warner Bros. had reached a deal with several major theater chains to have an exclusive 45-day release window in 2022.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

‘Flash’ Movie Rumors Suggest It Could End the DCEU

The following post contains potential SPOILERS for The Flash. But pretty much all of those potential spoilers are also rumors, and should be taken as such. The interwebs are currently a flutter with a whole bunch of rumors about the plot of The Flash, the long-awaited solo film for DC Comics’ fastest man alive, played by Ezra Miller. It’s already known that the film is inspired by a comic storyline called “Flashpoint,” where time travel alters the world and creates a darker reality that only Flash recognizes and must repair. The outcome of this new reality, according to these rumors — and again, at this point, this is a rumor — would be that The Flash marks the end of the DC Extended Universe, or at least a major departure from everything that has come before, sending it off in a totally different direction in the future.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Morbius Running Time Has Been Reportedly Revealed

After the smashing success of Spider-Man: No Way Home at the box office, up next in the Marvel movie slate is Morbius which will tell the origins of the titular villain played by Jared Leto. There has been some anticipation for the film since it will be the big-screen debut of a beloved comic book villain and it will also extend Sony's Spider-Verse which started in 2018's Venom.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Morbius’ Run Time Will Be Longer Than ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’

CineMark has released the official runtime for the upcoming Marvel thriller film Morbius, produced in partnership with Sony. The film is set to be longer than its sister film, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, but shorter than Spider-Man: No Way Home, giving the film little time to introduce an all-new character and draw him into the larger Marvel universe.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Rumors Circulate Of A New Justice League Movie Universe With Batgirl And Supergirl Replacing Batman and Superman

It's been 2022 for all but a matter of hours, and one of the year's biggest rumors is already spreading across the internet. According to the usual scooper crowd—some more reliable than others—it's being said the events of The Flash next year will reset the DC Extended Universe, allowing Warner Brothers to build the cinematic franchise from the ground up once again. To be exact, the dominant rumor says the events of those movies directed by Zack Snyder will be decanonized, largely removing the existing team-up films from the DCEU. Those movies include Man of Steel, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Zack Snyder's Justice League.
MOVIES
Escapist Magazine

Morbius Release Date Delay Strikes Again, Sinks Fangs into April 2022

Sony Pictures and Marvel’s Jared Leto-starring vampire movie, Morbius, has suffered a delay yet again, pushing its release date to April 1, 2022. It was previously set to arrive only a few weeks from now on January 28. The decision to push the anti-hero flick almost certainly comes after an increase in positive COVID-19 cases throughout the holiday season.
MOVIES
Register Citizen

Spider-Man Spinoff ‘Morbius’ Delays Release Date By Three Months

Comic book fans will have to wait a little longer to see one of Marvel Comics’ most iconic vampires bite into his big screen debut. Sony Pictures will move the release of “Morbius” by three months, the studio said on Monday. The film, part of Sony’s Spider-Man cinematic universe (not to be confused with Disney’s MCU), will debut on April 1, 2022 instead of on Jan. 28.
MOVIES

