Cancer

THE MATRIX Star Keanu Reeves Reportedly Donated 70% Of His Fee For The Movie To Cancer Research

Cover picture for the articleKeanu Reeves is known for being a genuinely good dude, and continues to live up to his "Hollywood nice guy" reputation with acts of kindness and generosity. The actor recently reprised the role of Neo for The Matrix Resurrections, but a new report from The LAD Bible claims that Reeves donated...

