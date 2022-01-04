ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Florida Gators One of Three Programs Standing Out to ATH Arlis Boardingham

By Conner Clarke
AllGators
AllGators
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05lZkb_0dcTwOn300

Since being announced as the Florida Gators wide receivers coach, Keary Colbert has wasted little time reaching out to and offering recruits on the west coast. One of those prospects is Birmingham (Cali.) athlete Arlis Boardingham. Boardingham is someone that already had a relationship with Colbert from when he was at USC and that relationship has carried over now that he’s working for Florida.

“Coach Colbert offered me, and he let me know that he loved that I am versatile and that I am a mismatch pretty much wherever I [line up]," Boardingham told AllGators, asked what Florida’s coaches liked about his game. “I had spoken to Coach Colbert previously when he was at USC, so we had already touched base before. Just him coaching in Cali and being at Florida and me being from Cali, we’ve had a bit of a connection.”

Boardingham is a prospect that plays multiple positions for his high school program and is listed as an athlete by a number of recruiting services. The Florida coaches don’t want to pigeonhole him into one particular spot at his time, but undoubtedly, they want to get the ball in Boardingham's hands so he can make plays.

“They didn’t really specify [a position], but I believe it’s definitely for wide receiver, tight end," said Boardingham. "That’s what I’m going for.”

Florida head coach Billy Napier has been extremely active in the recruitment of multiple prospects, texting and speaking with them over the phone to make sure they know that they are wanted by the program. And that’s no different here with Boardingham, in fact, the recruit even got to speak with Napier face to face, sort of.

“We actually hopped on a Zoom call, and we have texted before as well.” Boardingham shared. “He knows that it is a far travel [from California] across the country, but he believes that a man of my perseverance and intelligence can make that trip and that journey and be a part of the [Florida] family.”

Boardingham will get to see just how far that trip from California to Gainesville is when he takes his official visit to Florida on January 14. When Boardingham makes that trip, he knows exactly what he’s looking for from the program.

“Just a better understanding of what’s going on out there," Boardingham explained. "There are a couple questions that I have for their intentions of what they are trying to do for me as an athlete. Just see the environment, and to see if this is a place I can call home for the next [few] years.”

You don’t often see prospects make the cross-country trek when they finally decide where they want to play college ball. Such a distance often plays a huge factor in a prospect's decision, and it did for quite a while with Boardingham. However, that is not the case anymore.

“It was for a little bit, but I don’t really think so. Me and Coach Napier were talking and if I end up going to the league, which I plan to do, I’m not going to have that luxury of choosing where I get to be at," said Boardingham. "So, I kind of let the distance thing go, it doesn’t really play a factor into anything anymore.”

Boardingham has no shortage of offers to choose from with just less than 20 schools competing for his services, but there is a school besides Florida that is pushing hard for the talented playmaker. And, otherwise, a few schools are standing above the rest at this time.

“[Aside from Florida] I would say Oregon right now, with that recent offer. They want me a lot,” Boardingham said. “At this time I would probably say Florida, probably Oregon as well, and USC [are standing out].”

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustratedon Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
thefocus.news

Who is Kedon Slovis' stunning girlfriend Kate as USC QB enters transfer portal?

We reveal more about Kedon Slovis’ stunning girlfriend Kate McKay after it was announced the USC quarterback had entered the transfer portal. On Monday, 13 December, it was revealed USC quarterback Kedon Slovis had officially entered the transfer portal. Slovis, a junior in 2021, first came on the scene in 2019 when he earned a starting spot on the Trojans as a true freshman.
NFL
On3.com

Former Alabama receiver announces transfer destination

When you recruit at the wide receiver position the way the Alabama Crimson Tide does, a transfer is bound to happen. The first domino has fallen, with a redshirt sophomore moving out of Tuscaloosa. On Wednesday, Xavier Williams announced he would be heading West and transferring to Utah State. He...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Caleb Williams rumors: Lane Kiffin sends message to Oklahoma transfer

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin’s Twitter activity shows that he is interested in recent transfer portal entrant Caleb Williams. Oklahoma has already lost Spencer Rattler to the transfer portal, and they may be on the verge of losing another. Caleb Williams, who took over for Rattler as the Sooners’ starting quarterback, announced on Monday that he is entering the transfer portal, but did not rule out a return to Oklahoma. There are going to be a ton of programs interested in the true freshman and five-star recruit.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Oregon State
tdalabamamag.com

Terry Saban gives keys to longevity for marriage with the love of her life, Nick Saban

Nick Saban and his wife, Miss Terry, have a storybook romance. The couple has been married for 50 years, but they have known each other for longer. Both grew up in West Virginia and had a passion for teaching. As Nick Saban fell in love with coaching, Terry stood beside her husband. The two have been in college football and National Football League. Since arriving at the University of Alabama in 2007, the Saban’s have felt at home.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

Busy season is about to wrap up for Kirk Herbstreit, though the longtime ESPN college football analyst still has some big games left. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback turned ESPN analyst will call the College Football Playoff semifinal between Michigan and Georgia, the Rose Bowl, an NFL game and the national championship in the weeks to come.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
Person
Keary Colbert
Whiskey Riff

The Internet Is Dumbfounded After LSU Coach Brian Kelly Says He’s From Boston And They Don’t Have Strong Accents

LSU head football coach Brian Kelly has been quite the quote machine ever since he bailed on Notre Dame and hopped a plane down to the bayou. Between his awkward 7am message to the Notre Dame players, the bizarre (fake) Southern accent that appeared when he landed in Baton Rouge, and his weird dancing to Garth Brooks when they secured top QB recruit Walker Howard, the internet has been roasting Coach Kelly left and right.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Gators Football#Basketball#Ath#American Football#The Florida Gators#Cali#Usc
On3.com

Report: Surprising team pops up as landing spot for Caleb Williams

Out of nowhere, the quarterback carousel in college football was re-born on Monday afternoon. Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams shocked the nation by officially announcing his intention to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Williams didn’t rule out a return to Oklahoma, but shortly after his announcement, former UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel flipped his commitment from UCLA to Oklahoma.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Report: Jim Harbaugh Would Be Interested In 1 NFL Job – If It Was Open

Last year, Michigan Wolverines fans thought it was time to move on from head coach Jim Harbaugh. Just a year later, Harbaugh took the team to College Football Playoff berth and now his stock is as high as it’s ever been. According to a new report from the Athletic, Harbaugh might be “tempted” to leave Michigan for the NFL.
NFL
iheart.com

WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
NFL
AllGators

AllGators

Gainesville, FL
856
Followers
961
Post
107K+
Views
ABOUT

AllGators is a FanNation channel covering University of Florida athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy