Fatherhood Conversations return in 2022 – join DCSS to learn about resources and to address your child support questions and concerns

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Department of Public Health Director Dr. Allison Arwady said Wednesday that her department is working to assuage concerns about COVID-19 safety in schools – with teachers having voted to go to remote learning and classes having been canceled for the day as a result. Arwady and other city officials have insisted the data say schools are safe, but numbers also show how rapidly COVID-19 has been spreading with the Omicron variant now dominant. CBS 2’s Irika Sargent asked Arwady how her department is working to ease teachers’ concerns about being in the classroom and make them feel...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO