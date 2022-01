Not because the Lakers roster transformed in any meaningful way, but because as injuries and COVID-19 ravaged the team and the coaching staff learned a brand new batch of players, the idea of what this team should be and the best way to get there evolved. Players who began the season as starters have since been relegated to end-of-bench players. Guys who had limited roles — or, in some cases, no role at all — have now become steady rotation players.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO