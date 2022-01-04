ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Fifa Puskas Award: Lamela in final three for best goal

BBC
 2 days ago

Erik Lamela, Patrik Schick and Mehdi Taremi are on the 2021 Fifa Puskas Award shortlist for the best goal. The award recognises the best finish in world football during the year. Lamela scored a 'rabona' goal - wrapping his left leg around the...

www.bbc.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erik Lamela
Person
Patrik Schick
Person
Mehdi Taremi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fifa Puskas Award#Arsenal#Bayer Leverkusen#Spurs
