This is Huntin’ Land, the podcast for landowners and land hunters. If you like to stay up to date on hunting tactics, land management, land values, and land market dynamics, this is the podcast for you. On this episode, Joe and guest co-host Butch Thierry of the Alabama Saltwater Fishing Report talk with protecting your firearms and hunting trophies with Cole Cushman of Gun and Trophy Insurance. Cole will explain selecting the best firearm insurance, the difference between gun insurance and self-defense liability insurance, the underwriting process, premium costs, and what to look for in a coverage. Plus, Cole will detail the advantage and privacy benefits of insuring with Gun and Trophy Insurance compared to traditional homeowners coverage.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO