ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

AMD releases new laptop chips, taking aim at business computers

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Advanced Micro Devices Inc on Tuesday released a new line of central processors for laptops, including ones aimed at taking market share from rival Intel Corp in the world of corporate PCs. AMD has overtaken...

whtc.com

Comments / 0

Related
TrendHunter.com

Power Efficient Computer Chips

Samsung and IBM have developed a prototype Vertical Transport Field Effect Transistor (VTFET) semiconductor chip. This VTFET semiconductor is purportedly 85% more energy efficient than current semiconductors. In addition to energy efficiency, the VTFET allows for nearly double the overall performance of flat surface semiconductors. This means that not only will a phone that incorporates a VTFET last for nearly ten times as long, but the threshold for performance specifications will be increased as well.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

Best laptops in 2022: From budget champions to performance machines

In the modern world, a laptop that suits your needs is extremely important. However, whether you’re in need of a productivity machine or prefer to game on the go, finding the best laptops for your needs can be tricky. There are tons of things to consider when buying a new laptop, or computer of any kind, really. For starters, you’ll want to think about how high-performance of a laptop you need. If you’re mostly managing emails, using Microsoft Word, and perhaps editing the occasional spreadsheet, you can probably get by with a lower-performing laptop — though keep in mind that lots...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

AMD will reveal its next-gen Zen 4 CPUs at CES 2022

AMD CTO Mark Papermaster confirmed that the company will show off its next-generation Zen 4 CPUs at CES 2022. Tentatively named Ryzen 7000, these processors are said to use a new manufacturing process that could offer up to a 25% boost in single-core performance. In a recent interview, the executive...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop Computers#Computer#Reuters#Intel Corp#Lenovo Group Ltd#Asustek Computer Inc#Dell Technologies Inc#Hp Inc
Hot Hardware

Intel Launches Huge Arsenal Of 12th Gen Mainstream Alder Lake Desktop Chips, Coolers And Chipsets

Intel has just expanded its lineup of Alder Lake desktop processors with nearly two dozen new SKUs spanning its Celeron, Pentium, Core i3, Core i5, and Core i9 product categories. it also unveiled a trio of stock cooling solutions for its latest Alder Lake chips, and added three additional 600 series chipsets, all in an effort to further extend its reach into the mainstream market with its latest-generation CPU architecture.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
AMD
wccftech.com

AMD Ryzen chips to power new Tesla Model 3 & Model Y infotainment systems

On Tuesday, it was revealed via Teslascope (@teslascope on Twitter) that the 2022 Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles are expected to be equipped with new next-gen AMD Ryzen chips for their MCU3 Infotainment Computer, replacing the current Intel Atom A3950 chips in previous models. AMD powers newest infotainment...
TECHNOLOGY
mspoweruser.com

Lenovo announces a new Z series of ThinkPad laptops with the latest AMD Ryzen processors

Lenovo today announced a new series of ThinkPad laptops featuring a new industrial design, and new colors (bronze and arctic grey) and materials (recycled aluminum or recycled black vegan leather). ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 are the first two laptops in this Z series. The packaging of these laptops is made from 100% recyclable and compostable bamboo and sugarcane, and the AC power adapter uses 90% Post-Consumer Content (PCC).
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

More than 30 new Gigabyte releases leaked, including laptops and motherboards

Christmas has come a little early for fans of Gigabyte as over 30 new releases from the company have been leaked ahead of time. According to various leaks, Gigabyte will soon unveil five new gaming laptops and 29 new motherboards. The motherboards range from ATX to micro-ATX, all for Alder Lake sockets, and the laptops also run Intel Alder Lake processors.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

AMD just gave us our fist glimpse of next-gen Ryzen 7000 processors

Dr. Lisa Su, AMD's CEO, made news during the CES 2022 AMD keynote on Tuesday when she revealed that AMD Zen 4 processors will be released sometime in the second half of 2022. What's more, Su appears to have confirmed that not only will Zen 4 support DDR5 memory, but will also support the new PCIe 5.0 standard.
COMPUTERS
pcinvasion.com

AMD rumored to release new Radeon Super Resolution image scaling tech

AMD is seemingly preparing another method of full-screen gaming resolution scaling with Radeon Super Resolution. Referred to as RSR in short, AMD’s image scaling tech could help users gain better performance in certain titles. This information comes via a report from VideoCardz, which compiled these new details. As a rumor, this is mostly speculation for now, so remain skeptical until we get some kind of confirmation from AMD.
COMPUTERS
techacrobat.com

Samsung to release the latest Exynos chip with AMD graphics

As per recent reports, Samsung cooperated with chipmaker AMD in 2019 for the latest Exynos chipset along with AMD’s graphics. The latest chip was ready to be rolled out in two years, and now, the company has ultimately verified the release of the latest chipset. According to a recent tweet by the Samsung Exynos Twitter handle, the tech giant is going to release its first AMD RDNA2-powered chip on January 11, 2022.
TECHNOLOGY
thepostnewspaper.net

Take Time to Decide if A New Computer is For you in 22

A popular advertising campaign suggests the country runs on coffee. However, a more accurate assessment may suggest the nation runs on digital devices. From smartphones to laptops to tablets to desktop computers, there isn’t a day that goes by that the average person doesn’t rely on a computerized device in some shape or form. Statista reports that, as of 2019, almost half of private households worldwide were estimated to have a computer. In developing countries, computer penetration hovered around one-third of households.
COMPUTERS
PCWorld

Razer updates Blade 14, 15, and 17 laptops with new tech from Intel, AMD, and Nvidia

Razer is one of the most visible brands in PC gaming, thanks in no small part to its Blade laptops. The company isn’t interested in falling behind on that score. To that end, Razer announced brand-new versions of the Blade 14, 15, and 17 laptops at CES 2022, all packing the latest CPU options from Intel and AMD and the latest and greatest GPUs from Nvidia. All three will go on sale at the beginning of the first quarter this year.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy