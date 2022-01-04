ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9 Ways to Make Your 'Dry January' a Lot Less Grim (Aside From Giving Up)

By Claire Lower
Lifehacker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Dry January”—like its sister month, “Sober October”—is, for me, marked by a sudden influx of annoying PR emails: seltzer, soda, tea, and juice brands fill my inbox with all sorts of beverage “recipes”...

lifehacker.com

Mashed

The Real Reason You're Seeing Less Diet Soda In Stores

When Royal Crown Cola debuted Diet-Rite Cola in 1958, the company marketed it toward diabetics (via Our Everyday Life). However, as Diet-Rite Cola quickly became one of the nation's best selling sodas, companies like Pepsi and Coca-Cola began noticing that most consumers were actually not diabetics, but dieters, and quickly invented their own comparable products to compete in the diet soda market (via Fast Company). Fast forward to 2021 and CNN has recently reported that diet sodas are an increasingly scarce find in retailers, and have instead been replaced with soft drinks labeled as "zero sugar" — indeed, sodas like Canada Dry, 7Up, A&W, and Sunkist have all rebranded from "diet" to "zero sugar." But why make such a seemingly small switch-up? It's all a marketing strategy aimed toward younger generations, including Millennials and Generation Zers. Chief Marketing Officer of PepsiCo Beverages North America Greg Lyons chimed in on the topic, stating, "Younger people just don't like the word 'diet.'"
FOOD & DRINKS
Taste Of Home

You’ll See Less ‘Diet’ Soda on Shelves Soon—Here’s Why

Did you know the first carbonated drink was created back in the 1700s? It’s true! It was a bit different than the soda we know and love today, but it’s always been a beloved drink the world over. The sugar-laden beverage has captured our hearts all the way from Coca-Cola and Pepsi to Dr. Pepper and root beer! Then, in the ’50s, low-calorie diet soda became a grocery store mainstay.
LIFESTYLE
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food & Wine

Your Love of Caffeine May Be the Reason You Like Your Coffee Black

Scientists have long known that genetics help determine a preference or distaste for bitter foods. Scientists have also learned that genetics can determine how quickly our bodies process caffeine – causing some people to crave more of the stimulant than others. But a new study has found that when people drink their coffee black, it may be the caffeine more so than the flavor their after.
DRINKS
Lifehacker

When It's OK to Cook Dry Pasta Directly in Your Sauce, and When It Isn't

One main aspect of food writing is identifying recipes and methods that let you get food on the table and into your mouth as quickly and with as few dirty dishes as possible. This is especially important if you are talking about food that must be eaten on a weeknight, the kind of night which demands efficiency. Enter the concept of cooking pasta directly in its accompanying sauce. Can it be done? Should it be done?
RECIPES
Hello Magazine

How to nail Dry January: 5 ways to boost your willpower according to a psychiatrist

After a year of lockdowns and quite possibly a boozy Christmas with loved ones (we all needed to let our hair down, let's face it), you may now be wanting an alcohol break. One in six British adults who drink alcohol - that's almost 8 million people - are taking part in 'Dry January', where they have a month off the sauce. It's no surprise that three in 10 drinkers upped their alcohol intake in 2021 compared with 2020, as we dealt with the stresses of the pandemic.
HEALTH
New Scientist

What the no-alcohol boom means for our drinking habits and health

IT IS Thursday lunchtime, and I am already on my third beer. I have also got a G&T under my belt and there is rosé in the fridge. Once I have glugged some of that, I may treat myself to a negroni. After that, I had better stop, because my cat has an appointment at the vet and I need to drive him there.
DRINKS
urbanmatter.com

Best Mocktails for Dry January from Your Fav Bartenders

Partied a little too much on NYE? Or simply looking for a healthier start in 2022? Well. We challenge you to participate in Dry January this year and give your body a cleanse — only without sacrificing the deliciousness and delight brought to you by a good drink! Check out our favorite zero-proof beverages from spots across the town, or DIY a mocktail at home with our favorite bartender’s secret recipes!
Connecticut Post

The Best Non-Alcoholic Drinks Worth a Shot This Dry January

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. For some, Dry January is a chance to reset health priorities after over-indulging...
DRINKS
CNET

Dry January: How giving up alcohol for 31 days can improve your health

As the New Year approaches, many will resolve to drink less alcohol or give it up completely. If you can't fathom the thought of going the whole year without your favorite adult beverage, consider Dry January instead. This popular annual tradition involves a short-term commitment to sobriety. Beginning Jan. 1,...
DRINKS
TODAY.com

Zero-sugar drinks are replacing diet soda. Are they any better for you?

Whether for weight loss or to just get healthier, IFIC’s 2021 Annual Food and Health Survey revealed that 40% of people between the ages of 18 and 80 said they were following a prescribed diet in 2021. Yet, at the same time, there’s been a cultural shift away from restrictive dieting, and the word diet itself needs a rebrand. That’s why sodas billed as "diet" are getting overhauled or overtaken by similar (or even the same) zero-sugar soft drinks, according to reporting by CNN . But whether these drinks are any better than the diet drinks they’re replacing is debatable. Here’s how to decide if zero-sugar drinks and sugar substitutes are right for you.
FOOD & DRINKS
Lifehacker

Other Foods You Should Dry in a Salad Spinner

After I lost my salad spinner in the divorce, I resisted replacing it for several years. I was in the habit of buying pre-washed leaves for my salads—and living in a tiny studio apartment—so a bulky, dedicated drying device for greens didn’t seem like a necessity. But...
HOME & GARDEN
Indy100

Dry January 2022: How did it start and why do some people give up alcohol in January?

As the celebrations of Christmas and New Year can be boozy occasions, each year thousands of people participate in Dry January where they give up alcohol for an entire month. It was inspired by one person’s story in 2011 when Emily Robinson signed up for a half marathon and decided to give up drinking to make her training easier and began to notice the health benefits.
DRINKS

