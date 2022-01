DETROIT -- Police are investigating a carjacking that resulted in more than 100 packages being stolen from a driver delivering for Amazon. The Detroit Police Department says the driver was delivering packages in the area of Renfrew and Pembroke around 6 p.m. on Dec. 30. While in the vehicle, the driver was approached by the suspect who demanded the driver hand over the keys. The driver complied and the suspect then drove away with the truck and the approximately 110 packages that were inside.

DETROIT, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO