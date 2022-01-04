Tesla activists call for China showroom closure

Four Hong Kong lawmakers and the city's immigration czar joined another top official at a quarantine camp as a coronavirus scare widened Friday, ensnaring political elite after they attended a large birthday party. The latest high-profile entries into Hong Kong's 21-day quarantine facilities have left city authorities red-faced as they install a new "patriots only" legislature, which is scheduled to hold its first meeting next Wednesday. They are joining Home Affairs Secretary Caspar Tsui, who was sent to the camp Thursday after being deemed a close contact with a potential carrier. By Friday, he was joined by four other lawmakers and immigration chief Au Ka-wang -- all of whom had attended a birthday party Monday at a tapas restaurant.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 21 MINUTES AGO