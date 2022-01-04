ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Tesla activists call for China showroom closure

By Lucas Manfredi
FOXBusiness
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTSLA TESLA INC. 1,149.59 -50.19 -4.18%. "No American corporation should be doing business in a region that is the focal point of a campaign of genocide targeting a religious and ethnic minority," CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper said in a statement. "Elon Musk and Tesla must close this new showroom...

www.foxbusiness.com

Reuters

Sounding alarm on China, Japan and U.S. vow to collaborate more on defence

TOKYO/WASHINGTON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The United States and Japan on Friday voiced strong concern about China's growing might and pledged to work together to push back against attempts to destabilise the region, including against emerging defence threats. The comments from the two allies, in a joint statement that followed...
WORLD
Navy Times

Why the US should fight Russia, China in the ‘gray zone’

WASHINGTON ― China has achieved a military buildup in the South China Sea, stole billions of dollars worth of American intellectual property and is launching ongoing cyberattacks, while Russia interfered in U.S. elections, used masked “little green men” in Ukraine, and actively promotes mis- and disinformation. Now...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Conversation U.S.

The 'China shock' of trade in the 2000s reverberates in US politics and economics – and warns of the dangers for fossil fuel workers

In December 1978, the Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping introduced economic reforms that dramatically altered China’s economy by strengthening trade and cultural ties with the West. Beginning in the 1990s, these reforms set China on a trajectory to become what it is today: a nation with a dynamic and substantially market-driven economy that is also the world’s second-largest. U.S. residents have enjoyed lower-priced goods exported from China since then, but many communities that produced goods that competed with Chinese manufacturing exports suffered job losses and economic downturns. This negative effect on U.S. manufacturing jobs from Chinese exports is often called the “China Shock.”...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

World's richest man gets $32BILLION richer: Elon Musk's worth climbs to $306billion as Tesla stock soars after car maker rolled out nearly a million vehicles in 2021

The world's richest man started the new year richer, with Tesla founder Elon Mask adding $32.6 billion to his net worth bringing his fortune to $304.2 billion. Musk's windfall once again took his worth over the $300 billion mark that he briefly passed in November, becoming the first person to ever do so.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Tuhu Online Car Services Launching IPO in Hong Kong

Tuhu, a Chinese online car services platform backed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. among other investors, is relocating its initial public offering (IPO) from the U.S. to Hong Kong, according to a Bloomberg report Thursday (Jan. 6) that cited people with knowledge of the matter. The...
ECONOMY
Business Insider

The real risk posed by China's 'carrier-killer' missiles

China's anti-ship ballistic missiles have caused concern among US military officials. Chinese anti-ship weapons are a threat to US warships, and their use would escalate any conflict. Those weapons are an important part of China's arsenal, but their impact is more incremental than revolutionary. Could China's missiles really sink a...
MILITARY
Reuters

U.S. aims to step up economic ties in Indo-Pacific in year ahead

WASHINGTON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The United States needs to "step up its game" on economic engagement in Asia, White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Thursday, calling such outreach the defining element of U.S. policy in the region for the year ahead. Campbell, at a Carnegie Endowment for...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Elon Musk is accused of 'economic support for genocide' after opening a new Tesla showroom in China's Xinjiang region despite abuse of Uyghur Muslims

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been accused of 'economic support for genocide' after the company opened a new showroom in China's Xinjiang region, despite the country's detention of potentially millions of Uyghur Muslims. Tesla's announcement quickly attracted criticism from rights and trade groups, making it the latest foreign firm caught...
BUSINESS
AFP

More Hong Kong politicians sent to quarantine after birthday party

Four Hong Kong lawmakers and the city's immigration czar joined another top official at a quarantine camp as a coronavirus scare widened Friday, ensnaring political elite after they attended a large birthday party. The latest high-profile entries into Hong Kong's 21-day quarantine facilities have left city authorities red-faced as they install a new "patriots only" legislature, which is scheduled to hold its first meeting next Wednesday. They are joining Home Affairs Secretary Caspar Tsui, who was sent to the camp Thursday after being deemed a close contact with a potential carrier. By Friday, he was joined by four other lawmakers and immigration chief Au Ka-wang -- all of whom had attended a birthday party Monday at a tapas restaurant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Psaki warns companies not to 'look the other way' to Chinese human rights abuses or face 'serious consequences' after Elon Musk opened a Tesla plant in Xinjiang

White House press secretary Jen Psaki warned companies that 'fail to address forced labor' in their supply chains face serious 'legal and reputational risks.'. Psaki was asked about Tesla's decision to open a showroom in the Xinjiang region. 'As a general matter, we believe the private sector should oppose the...
ECONOMY
AFP

Japan, Australia sign defence treaty with eyes on China

Japan and Australia on Thursday signed a "landmark" treaty to strengthen defence ties, saying the accord would contribute to regional stability, as China expands its military and economic clout. While Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison did not mention Beijing directly in a statement released ahead of the signing, the agreement is seen as another step by the regional allies to signal their concern over China's military expansion. Ahead of Thursday's online summit with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, Morrison called the agreement "a statement of two nations' commitment to work together in meeting the shared strategic security challenges we face and to contribute to a secure and stable Indo-Pacific". "This landmark treaty will... for the first time provide a clear framework for enhanced inter-operability and cooperation between our two forces," Morrison said.
POLITICS
Polygon

China’s gaming crackdown puts 14,000 companies out of business

The Chinese government’s ongoing freeze regarding video game licenses has shut down 14,000 gaming-affiliated companies in that nation, the South China Morning Post reports, consolidating that market further in larger companies and conglomerates even as it causes them to lay off workers and look overseas for business. The licensing...
VIDEO GAMES

