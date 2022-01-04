ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Does Khloé Kardashian Owe Jordyn Woods An Apology?

By Georgia Aspinall
Grazia
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis morning, in the least shocking news of all time, Tristan Thompson confirmed that he did in fact cheat on Khloé Kardashian and has thus fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols. Posting a statement on Instagram, the basketball player said that upon the result of a paternity test, he...

hotnewhiphop.com

Lamar Odom Reveals He Left Taraji P. Henson Because He "Fell In Love" With Khloe Kardashian In Resurfaced Interview

Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian's relationship was a messy one, to say the very least. Fans of the reality stars may have seen the couple's tumultuous union play out on their TV series, or in the tabloids, but a 2019 interview given by the professional basketball player has unveiled some new information that's taken many people by surprise.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Kylie Jenner Introduced Fans to Her Family's Newest Addition

As if it wasn't already hard enough to keep all the members of the Kardashian and Jenner family straight (see our helpful guide here), one more was added to the mix this Christmas. Over the weekend, Kylie Jenner introduced fans to the Jenner-Scott household's newest addition — and no, it wasn't the couple's second baby on the way.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake Allegedly Slept With Kylie Jenner Behind Travis Scott's Back, Says Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM

Tristan Thompson's alleged infidelity has (once again...) opened up a can of worms for the Kardashian family. A woman named Maralee Nichols came forward a few days ago, claiming that she is the mother of one of Tristan's kids. This came as a shock to pop culture fanatics, who believed, alongside Khloé Kardashian, that the basketball star would finally be faithful to her. It turns out that apparently, he was unable to keep it in his pants again and, this time, he may have spread a massive family secret that Kylie Jenner, Drake, and plenty of others likely didn't want in the headlines.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Oh Hi, Khloé Kardashian Pretty Much Wore a Disco Ball as a Dress Last Night

Khloé Kardashian just made her first public appearance since news broke that Tristan Thompson has allegedly welcomed a third child, and she looked amazing. And very sparkly. Khloé stepped out to support her sister Kim Kardashian at the People's Choice Awards (where Kim won a Fashion Icon Award), joining her onstage in a glittery mini dress that is giving major disco ball vibes.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Khloé Kardashian Just Dropped The Most Heartbreaking Bombshell About Her Break-Up With Tristan Thompson—SO Sad!

Khloé Kardashian has finally broken her silence regarding the news that her on/off boyfriend Tristan Thompson – who is also the father to her three-year-old daughter, True – fathered a child with another woman while they were still together. It’s currently being alleged that 31-year-old personal trainer Maralee Nichols gave birth to the 30-year-old Sacramento Kings player’s son on December 2nd, after the pair were intimate on his 30th birthday in March earlier this year.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Condemn
ETOnline.com

Kendall Jenner Cozies Up to Boyfriend Devin Booker in Sweet New Pics

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker soaked up some cozy cabin vibes on New Year's Eve. The often-private couple took to Instagram to share some rare PDA pics of themselves ringing in 2022. "Spent New Years by a fire," 25-year-old Booker captioned a photo of Jenner standing in the dark in...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Travis Scott Attended Kylie Jenner’s Intimate Baby Shower For 2nd Child: He Stayed ‘Low Key’

Travis Scott attended girlfriend Kylie Jenner’s baby shower but kept things low-key as the duo prepares to welcome their second child. Kylie Jenner, 24, just celebrated the baby shower for her second child, TMZ first reported, and her on-again, off-again beau, Travis Scott, 30, was there to celebrate their forthcoming second child. Although Kylie has offered very few details about the pregnancy, a source close to the KarJenner clan EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife some more intimate aspects about the get-together.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In New Photo As She Reflects On 2021

Kylie Jenner put her baby bump on display in her first Instagram photo since the Astroworld tragedy nearly two months ago. Kylie Jenner, 24, is back to posting photos of herself on Instagram for the first time since attending boyfriend Travis Scott‘s ill-fated Astroworld concert on November 5, 2021, where 10 people died from a massive crowd surge. In the black and white photo the makeup mogul is seen cradling her massive baby bump, while turned to the side. In the caption, she shared candidly about 2021 and all that came with it. “As 2022 is approaching I’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held. I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life,” she wrote.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Sad-Looking Tristan Thompson Shows Up At Daughter True's Dance Class, Hours Before Admitting Maralee Nichols' Baby Is His & Issuing Apology To Khloé Kardashian

Tristan Thompson looked sad arriving at his daughter True's dance class hours before admitting to the world that DNA results prove he's the father of Maralee Nichols' child. The 30-year-old NBA player may have been hoping to see Khloé Kardashian as he showed in a blacked-out SUV. Getting out of the luxury ride, Tristan immediately spotted the paparazzi.
NBA
Black Hills Pioneer

Kylie Jenner enjoys low-key baby shower at Khloe Kardashian's new home

Kylie Jenner enjoyed a low-key baby shower at Khloe Kardashian's new home over the weekend. The 24-year-old star is expecting her second child with Travis Scott - with whom she already has three-year-old daughter Stormi - and she celebrated with her family and some close friends as her due date approaches.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Khloé Kardashian and Her Daughter True Twinned in Sparkly Silver Dresses on Christmas Eve

At this point, it's tradition for Khloé Kardashian and her daughter, True Thompson, to wear matching outfits to the family's annual Christmas Eve party. For her very first Christmas, True coordinated with her mom in a white tutu and a rhinestone-encrusted top, and the following year, the mother-daughter duo opted for festive gold looks. They skipped the custom all together in 2020, but were back at it this year, twinning in sparkly silver dresses.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Larsa Pippen opens up about Kim Kardashian following their feud

Kim Kardashian and Larsa Pippen's drama has been ongoing for well over a year, but it looks like things may have finally taken a turn, with Larsa opening up once more about where her and Kim stand now. The news comes after fans thought Larsa had cryptically shaded Kim during...
CELEBRITIES

