Nifter(TM), a Music NFT Marketplace Executes Minting Agreement with Recording Artist Lexi Drew to list One of a Kind NFT for Sale

hawaiitelegraph.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / ClickStream Corp., (OTC PINK:CLIS) a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries announced today its subsidiary Rebel Blockchain, Inc. aka Nifter™ , a music NFT marketplace that allows artists to create, sell and discover unique...

www.hawaiitelegraph.com

