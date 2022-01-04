ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

What Is the Screen Door Effect in VR?

By Jason Currie
makeuseof.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you're new to VR or you've been using a headset for a while, you've probably come across the term 'Screen Door Effect.' But what does this phrase mean? Let's dive in. This common VR talking point has a fairly self-explanatory name. The Screen Door Effect occurs when using a VR...

www.makeuseof.com

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

This is a Screen — And It Could be the Biggest Product Launch at CES 2022

It's not often that a tech company presents a consumer product that feels truly new, but Samsung might have done it. It's not the tech specs that make the company's new Freestyle projector stand out. They're good but not groundbreaking. What's different about the product unveiled this evening at a keynote address in the Venitian hotel on the Las Vegas strip is — ahem — the vibe.
ELECTRONICS
hypebeast.com

Sony Announces Next Generation Virtual Reality for the PlayStation 5

More than a year after its launch, Sony has finally announced next-generation virtual reality for the PlayStation 5. Aptly named PS VR2, the new technology will bring the Japanese gaming giant’s VR experience up to date with a fresh headset and a brand new VR2 Sense controller, combined together through a simple single-cord setup. The headset itself offers 4K HDR with a 110-degree field of view and foveated rendering through an OLED display that can run at 90/120Hz, creating crisper images for your gaming experience, while integrated eye-tracking will give you more options when it comes to input. A built-in motor provides even more immersion through vibrations, complemented by the PlayStation 5’s Tempest 3D AudioTech for realistic sound.
VIDEO GAMES
hiconsumption.com

VIVE’s Flow VR Glasses Puts Your Personal Serenity First and Foremost

With the modern age proving to be so stressfully tumultuous, some additional R&R is always nice to envision. While it’s great to daydream, some companies hope to push these visions closer to reality, and VIVE is a name that seems to be running off with that baton. Thanks to their Flow VR Glasses, users can find peace in the fact that they can immerse themselves in sheer serenity wherever they go.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vr Headsets#Screen Door#Vr
Gamespot

The Choice VR

Sign In to follow. Follow The Choice VR, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
VIDEO GAMES
howtogeek.com

What Is Screen Protector Hardness, and Does It Matter?

Kris Wouk is a freelance tech writer and musician with over 10 years of experience as a writer and a lifetime of experience as a gadget fan. He has also written for Digital Trends, MakeUseOf, Android Authority, and Sound Guys. At MakeUseOf, he was Section Editor in charge of the site's Mac coverage. Read more...
ELECTRONICS
mxdwn.com

PlayStation VR2 Officially Announced, Details & Specs Revealed

Last year, Sony and PlayStation revealed that a new, next-generation VR system is coming. Today, during Sony’s CES 2022 Keynote, they officially revealed PlayStation VR2 and the new VR controller, PlayStation VR2 Sense controller. Senior Vice President, Platform Experience said “PlayStation VR2 takes VR gaming to a whole new level, enabling a greater sense of presence and allowing players to escape into game worlds like never before. With the headset on and controllers in hand, players will feel a heightened range of sensations unlike any other – thanks to the creativity of the game worlds being built by our world-class developers, and the latest technology incorporated into the hardware.” PlayStation VR2 builds on the innovations brought on from PS5 and offers a true next-gen experience with high-fidelity visuals, new sensory features, and enhanced tracking.
VIDEO GAMES
howtogeek.com

What Is “Presence” in VR, and Why Is it So Important?

Sydney Butler has over 20 years of experience as a freelance PC technician and system builder. He's worked for more than a decade in user education and spends his time explaining technology to professional, educational, and mainstream audiences. His interests include VR, PC, Mac, gaming, 3D printing, consumer electronics, the web, and privacy. He holds a Master of Arts degree in Research Psychology with a focus on Cyberpsychology in particular. Read more...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
The Independent

Sony announces PlayStation VR2 alongside its first game at CES

Sony has announced the name of its upcoming new virtual reality headset: the PlayStation VR2.The new VR headset will work with the PS5, and Sony has been gradually revealing details of its design. Over the last year, it has shown off its controllers, as well as details of its specs, though it is yet to The perhaps obvious name was announced during Sony’s presentation at CES, the gadget show happening in Las Vegas. The lack of surprise was likened to the much-heralded announcement of the PS5’s logo, at the start of 2020, which ended up looking like the PS3 and...
VIDEO GAMES
Cult of Mac

What to expect from Apple’s AR/VR headset in 2022

Apple might break into a new product category in 2022. The company reportedly will unveil its long-rumored virtual reality and augmented reality headset. Over the years, Apple profoundly changed the smartphone, tablet, smartwatch and MP3 player markets, taking niche products mainstream. It’s possible it’s about to do the same for VR/AR.
ELECTRONICS
uploadvr.com

CES 2022 VR: What To Expect From The Show

CES finally returns to a physical, if somewhat muted show this week. Here’s what to expect on the VR side. CES was once one of the key events in the VR calendar, but its impact on the industry has waned over time. Meta has its own events for Quest announcements, Sony saves gaming reveals for other showcases, HTC Vive hasn’t held a press conference in a number of years and, as VR has become less and less of a buzzword, we’ve seen fewer big players flaunt the tech on the show floor.
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

How to Create Bokeh Effects With Your Camera: 5 Tips

Bokeh is a Japanese word that has inspired the photographic community for more than two decades. It's a stunning effect that almost instantly elevates a photo. In this article, we're going to give you some tips for creating bokeh with your camera. What Is Bokeh?. Bokeh is the result of...
TECHNOLOGY
ithinkdiff.com

Apple’s AR/VR headset to feature three screens instead of two

Apple’s AR/VR headset, which has been in the works for several years, could be in customers’ hands as soon as this year. And according to a research report shared by display analyst Ross Young, the device will feature three displays, not the traditional two. Apple’s mixed reality headset...
ELECTRONICS
pushsquare.com

PSVR2's Horizon Call of the Mountain Will 'Change What AAA Means for VR'

Horizon Call of the Mountain, an original PSVR2 exclusive, was teased overnight – and it’s already been put under intense scrutiny. Words like “experience” and the “on-rails” nature of the short gameplay clip has sceptics concerned that Sony’s new headset will simply be a prettier version of its predecessor, with shallow “demos” designed to justify the hardware.
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Sony’s next-gen VR headset is officially called PlayStation VR2, specs revealed

Sony has kicked off 2022 by announcing that its next-generation virtual reality headset is called the PlayStation VR2. “PlayStation VR2 takes VR gaming to a whole new level, enabling a greater sense of presence and allowing players to escape into game worlds like never before,” Hideaki Nishino, senior vice president of platform experience at Sony, wrote on the PlayStation Blog. “With the headset on and controllers in hand, players will feel a heightened range of sensations unlike any other – thanks to the creativity of the game worlds being built by our world class developers, and the latest technology incorporated into the hardware.”
VIDEO GAMES
Pocket-lint.com

HTC's VR wrist tracker can see what's in your hand in VR

(Pocket-lint) - HTC has revealed a wrist-based VR tracker for its Vive Focus 3 virtual reality headset. A tracker that's capable of tracking from your elbow to your fingertips. The aptly named Vive Wrist Tracker is designed to offer lightweight and versatile tracking for the all-in-one standalone headset. Strap it...
TENNIS
Cult of Mac

Apple VR/AR headset might pack more screens than people have eyes

Apple’s upcoming virtual reality and augmented reality headset will have three displays, according to a new report by display-industry analysts. They also have a prediction for what the third screen will be used for. Rumors indicate the VR/AR headset finally will surface in 2022. Apple VR/AR headset will come...
ELECTRONICS
Destructoid

Sony PlayStation unveils impressive-sounding PSVR2 tech at CES 2022

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 is now underway, and Sony has already come racing out of the gate with the unveiling of its brand new virtual reality hardware, PlayStation VR2 (PSVR2). Sony had initially announced its intention to revitalize its PSVR hardware for the PS5 platform, and has lifted the lid on the accessory’s build and features — though the visual appearance of its all-important headset remains under wraps, for now.
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

3 Chrome Extensions That Let You Screenshot Streaming Services

Taking a screenshot and sharing it with your friends is a piece of cake… unless you are trying to do so on a popular video streaming platform, such as Netflix, or Amazon Prime, etc. These platforms do not allow you to take screenshots of their content at all, and...
COMPUTERS
Android Central

Poll: Which upcoming gaming VR headset are you looking forward to?

There's no doubt that VR gaming is becoming more of a thing as the technology matures and becomes more affordable and accessible for consumers. Headsets like the Oculus Quest 2 have helped popularize VR gaming thanks to its grab-and-go design, meaning you don't need to plug it into a computer for it to function; everything is right there for you to experience VR wherever you go.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy