Hikes in energy prices further strain Turks' livelihood

hawaiitelegraph.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleISTANBUL, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- A series of price hikes in natural gas, electricity, and petrol have further strained the livelihood of Turkish people, who are already mired in soaring inflation and national currency depreciation. At the start of the new year, electricity prices went up by 50 percent...

101.9 KELO-FM

Oil falls as surging U.S. fuel stockpiles raise demand concerns

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Oil prices fell on Wednesday as rising fuel stockpiles in the United States raised concerns of declining demand in the world’s biggest oil consumer amid a massive spike in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant. U.S. gasoline stockpiles rose by 7.1 million barrels in...
investing.com

Oil Prices Stay up Despite Largest Gasoline Build in 21 Months

Investing.com - Oil prices were up for a third day in a row on Wednesday as promising monthly U.S. jobs data due later in the week offset unexpectedly large builds in fuel stockpiles that would have typically driven the market lower. The U.S. Labor Department is due to report December...
US News and World Report

Oil Extends Rally on Kazakhstan Unrest and Libyan Outages

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices rose about 2% on Thursday, extending their new year's rally, on escalating unrest in OPEC+ oil producer Kazakhstan and supply outages in Libya. Brent crude futures rose $1.19 cents, or 1.5%, to settle at $81.99 a barrel, after hitting their highest since late November. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained $1.61, or 2.1%, to $79.46. The contract touched a session high of $80.24.
Entrepreneur

Natural Gas Gains 47% in 2021: Will It Climb Further in 2022?

Natural gas prices rose 4.8% on the last trading day of 2021 to settle at $3.73 per million British thermal units (MMBtu), notching the biggest annual gain in five years. To be precise, the fuel closed out 2021 with a rise of some 47% — its best 12-month performance since 2016 — supported by higher cooling demand in the summer months, hurricane-related disruption in supplies, and a strong liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) export trend.
MarketWatch

Oil prices settle higher as U.S. crude supplies edge lower, but gasoline stockpiles climb

Oil prices finished with a gain on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported a sixth straight weekly decline in U.S. crude inventories. The EIA report, however, highlighted a sharp decline in oil exports and refined product demand in the U.S., "as the normal seasonal decline in demand during the holiday week was exacerbated by the surge in U.S. COVID cases," said Troy Vincent, senior market analyst at DTN. Still, oil largely shrugged off the reported sharp drop in demand and larger-than-expected builds in petroleum product supplies for the week ended Dec. 31 amid a "growing market consensus that the latest wave of COVID and accompanying decline in demand will be short-lived" and growing concerns over OPEC's ability to delivery on their production goals, he said. February West Texas Intermediate crude rose 86 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $77.85 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
investing.com

Old Man Winter Will Stimulate Gas, Heating Oil Demand

Yesterday, crude oil prices ended higher, after a volatile session as US inventories fell by 6.4 million barrels – more than twice the previous week – which is another positive sign for demand. US inventories levels of crude oil, gasoline, and distillates stocks are again forecasted to fall...
The Independent

Energy price rises hitting whole economy, trade body boss says

The rise in energy prices is something that is affecting the entire economy, the head of an influential trade body has said as the industry prepares for a meeting with ministers this afternoon.Emma Pinchbeck, the chief executive of Energy UK told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that the spike in energy prices that is expected in April could lead to a 2% rise in the cost of living.“This is a wholesale price risk, which is a whole-economy risk, it doesn’t just apply to the energy retailers or the sector,” she told the programme.“It’s quite likely that the Treasury themselves...
sacramentosun.com

Kazakhstan Rocked By Third Day Of Protests Over Energy Price Hike

ZHANAOZEN/NUR-SULTAN/ALMATY/SHYMKENT/ORAL - Hundreds of people in the western Kazakh region of Mangystau are protesting for a third straight day on January 4 over a sudden, dramatic hike in prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) used in vehicles. Demonstrators calling for lower gas prices and for the government to resign spent...
marketplace.org

Firms race to liquefy more natural gas as global demand soars

Demand for natural gas around the world is soaring. So is its price. That makes perfect sense to retired Louisiana dairy farmer Don Fisher. The corner of the state where his land is located produced about 13% of the country’s natural gas in 2020 and is expected to produce even more in the coming years. Fisher now lives on income from contracts he has with energy companies that extract natural gas from thousands of feet below his family’s pasture.
OilPrice.com

Energy Prices Rose 59% In 2021

Energy prices at the end of 2021 were 59% higher than they were at the beginning of the year, according to a new report by the Energy Information Administration (EIA). The boom in energy prices—which was more than the gains seen by other commodities—was largely the result of economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. Most other commodity prices in the S&P Goldman Sachs Commodity Index (GSCI) saw about a 20% increase, with the exception of precious metals, which saw a decline.
Boston Herald

US natural gas in for a wild 2022

U.S. natural gas is in for another wild year as the insularity that once shielded North American energy consumers from overseas turmoil disintegrates. Benchmark American gas futures climbed almost 45% in 2021 for the strongest annual performance in half a decade after a deadly freeze that crippled output was followed by summer heatwaves that lifted demand and hindered efforts to stow away supplies for winter.
investing.com

Turkish Inflation Seen Hitting 19-Year Record Amid Lira Woes

(Bloomberg) -- Turkish inflation is expected to surge to a 19-year high in December, propelled by a slump in the lira and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s push for cheaper borrowing. Data due Monday will show consumer prices rose for a seventh straight month to an annual 27.36%, compared to...
Shropshire Star

Kwarteng and energy firms agree need to protect customers from gas price hike

The Business Secretary met with energy bosses on Monday to discuss the impact of rising global wholesale gas costs on household bills. The Business Secretary and energy companies agreed on the need to “ensure UK customers are protected” when they met to discuss how to deal with soaring gas and electricity prices, according to the Government.
investing.com

6 Oil Price Drivers Fueled A Frenetic 2021 For The Energy Commodity

As 2021 winds down, let’s take a look at how oil markets fared this year and which issues proved to be the most important drivers of prices. WTI started the year just below the $50 per barrel mark and rose to a high of $83 per barrel before dropping back into the low to mid $70 per barrel range to close out the year. Brent followed a similar pattern.
dallassun.com

Inflation in Turkey now at 36%, a 19 year high

In December, Turkey's annual inflation rate reached a 19-year high of more than 36 percent, underscoring the country's financial turmoil. Typically, a country's central bank raise interest rates to help control inflation, but Turkey has gone the other way as Erdogan prioritizes exports over currency stability, leading to a collapse in the value of the lira.
