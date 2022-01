UConn women’s basketball’s already-depleted rotation will be even more shorthanded for on Sunday against Creighton. According to head coach Geno Auriemma, the Huskies will only have seven players available to play. However, one of those seven is Nika Mühl, who is returning from a foot injury that kept her out the team’s last three games and is restricted to just 15 minutes of action.

BASKETBALL ・ 10 HOURS AGO