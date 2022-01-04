Black Queer Men In Fashion From Native Son’s 101 List That You Should Know

When it comes to Bottega Veneta’s seemingly ubiquitous leather clutches, no one has a history with the accessory like Lauren Hutton. The famously gap-toothed supermodel had one tucked under her arm all throughout the 1980 film American Gigolo, making for such a moment that nearly four decades later, it inspired former creative director Daniel Lee to create the “It” bag that led to the house’s renaissance. These days, Hutton’s allegiance to the house’s leatherwear is still going strong. It would have been notable enough for the now 78-year-old to make a rare appearance with another in tow on Thursday night, but on top of that, she was joined by another who’s been known to enjoy a Bottega moment: Tracee Ellis Ross.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 27 DAYS AGO