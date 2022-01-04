ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Queer Men In Fashion From Native Son’s 101 List That You Should Know

By Greg Emmanuel
Essence
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you don’t know them yet, you know their work. Although 2021 presented some challenges, it did not stop the dreamers and hustlers from accomplishing what they set out to do — especially Black queer men working in fashion. Right before we crossed over into the new year, Emil Wilbekin, founder...

www.essence.com

Vulture

Beyoncé Made a Track With Rumi, Sir, Blue Ivy, and Solange’s Son, Julez

Good news: Beyoncé has released 40 seconds of new music, and her children all feature on the track. Weird caveat: You can only hear it on Facebook Watch. Today, Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, shared the theme song for her new Facebook Watch series, Talks With Mama Tina. Knowles began the talk show as an Instagram Live series in 2020, using it as a platform to host conversations about “issues affecting the Black community.” The new theme song opens with Beyoncé’s kids — Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir — along with Solange’s son, Julez, saying “Let’s talk about it!” and one of them saying “Grandma” at the end. It marks the recording debut for the 4-year-old twins. Beyoncé comes in with the rest of the track, singing over footage of Knowles’s celebrity guests, including Zendaya, Chloe and Halle Bailey, and Tiffany Haddish. The show premieres on Wednesday, December 22.
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Kanye West's New Girlfriend Lands Major Beauty Campaign

Ye's newest love landed a major beauty campaign for a makeup collaboration between Netflix's hit series Bridgerton and the renowned Pat McGrath Labs. Vinetria, the 22-year-old model most recently romantically connected to the DONDA rapper, is serving up face in the campaign. Page Six obtained some of the photos of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Glamour

Beyoncé Recorded a Song with Blue Ivy and the Twins for Her Mom's New Talk Show

Warning: this jingle performed by Beyoncé and her children will be stuck in your head for up to twelve hours. Tina Knowles-Lawson, the fashion designer behind the most iconic Destiny's Child ensembles and mom of Beyoncé and Solange, is launching a new Facebook Watch talk show called Talks With Mama Tina. The host shared a new promo from the series on December 21, with the show's theme song sung by none other than the Ivy Park mogul herself.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Prove They're Still Crazy in Love in These Swoon-Worthy PDA Photos

Watch: Beyonce & Blue Ivy Carter's Sweet Tribute to Jay-Z All together now: They're still looking, still looking so crazy in love. We're talking about music's biggest power couple, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, of course. The pair pulled back the curtain on their recent celebrations for the rapper's 52nd birthday—and judging by the new photos the "Formation" singer shared in a Dec. 7 Instagram post—the pair are as close as ever.
MUSIC
wmagazine.com

Lauren Hutton and Tracee Ellis Ross Are a Bottega Veneta Power Couple

When it comes to Bottega Veneta’s seemingly ubiquitous leather clutches, no one has a history with the accessory like Lauren Hutton. The famously gap-toothed supermodel had one tucked under her arm all throughout the 1980 film American Gigolo, making for such a moment that nearly four decades later, it inspired former creative director Daniel Lee to create the “It” bag that led to the house’s renaissance. These days, Hutton’s allegiance to the house’s leatherwear is still going strong. It would have been notable enough for the now 78-year-old to make a rare appearance with another in tow on Thursday night, but on top of that, she was joined by another who’s been known to enjoy a Bottega moment: Tracee Ellis Ross.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
wonderwall.com

Megan Fox's skin-baring red Met Gala gown, plus more fashion hits and misses of 2021

It's time for Wonderwall.com to round up the best and worst red carpet celebrity fashion of the year! We're kicking things off with Megan Fox's funky Met Gala ensemble from Sept. 13 — this ruby red Dundas dress. Though it was an eye-catching color, the caged cut-outs with lace-up details and that sky-high slit were elements that lost us. Paired with blunt bangs, this look just really wasn't one of our favorites this year.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vanity Fair

Cher on Authenticity, Being a True Artist, and Becoming the New Face of UGG

All products featured on Vanity Fair are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “When someone says ‘Oh, you’re an icon’ it makes absolutely no sense to me,” Cher explains in a new spot for UGG. The multi-hyphenate is the latest star to join the Feel Spring/Summer 2022 Campaign which spotlights those who have inspired generations, promoted individuality, and evoked emotion among the masses, like Iman, André Leon Talley, Susanne Bartsch, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. While the world may consider the Oscar, Grammy and Emmy Award-winning an “icon,” Cher doesn’t claim the label for herself.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Elle

Here's Beyoncé Kissing Jay-Z in a Sparkly Silver Gucci x Balenciaga Suit

Last night, Beyoncé publicly shared a rare kissing photo with her husband, Jay-Z, to mark his birthday. Bey posted a carousel of shots from their celebration, with a few images featuring just her alone in her fantastic sparkly silver Gucci x Balenciaga suit. This is primarily Beyoncé's outfit post after all, even if it was Jay-Z’s day.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Moneybagg Yo Flexes $25K Louis Vuitton Coat

Moneybagg Yo has had a stellar year, making a huge jump into the mainstream with his album A Gangsta's Pain, which garnered the 16th most units sold of any album in 2021. He is truly in his money bag, as this month was the five year anniversary of when he made his first million dollars. Now that he has leveled up and has the cash to show for it, Moneybagg decided to splurge on a brand new white Louis Vuitton fur coat. As he showed it off on Instagram, he included a tribute hashtag for the late Virgil Abloh, who was the creative director of Louis Vuitton: "I See A Million Next To A Shark I Probably Dive In #RipVirgilAbloh"
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

This Week, the Best Dressed Stars Embraced Fantastical Futurism

Conventional wisdom says your fashion can either look to the future or reference the past, but this week, celebrities chose to do both. Whether pulling out the next generation of designer fare—just take the scintillating crimson two piece from Jamaican-Caymanian designer Jawara Alleyne's Oracle series that Anok Yai wore to preview The Matrix—or embracing the classics—like Penelope Cruz showcasing the timelessness of Chanel tweed on The Tonight Show—stars created a week filled with dramatic pieces and unexpected moments.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Billboard

Beyoncé Poses With Daughters Rumi & Blue as ‘Halls of Ivy’ Park Collection Drops

Beyoncé means business, and her mini-mes are following suit in brand-new photos promoting her latest Ivy Park collection, which debuted online Thursday (Dec. 9). As members of the BeyHive virtually lined up to shop the superstar’s latest athleisure collection, Queen Bey announced the grand reveal on her Instagram while showing her and husband Jay-Z‘s daughters Blue Ivy, 9, and Rumi, 4, how to get in formation (and matching houndstooth outfits) just like their mama. “#HALLSOFIVY | adidas.com NOW, select stores TOMORROW,” Beyoncé captioned the trio of family photos, which features Blue balancing a soccer ball on her hip and Rumi taking a business call on her pink flip phone.
BEAUTY & FASHION

