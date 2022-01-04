ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper stage from failed Russian rocket to make uncontrolled re-entry

By Eric Berger
Ars Technica
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Russian space program has spent more than two decades developing the Angara family of rockets, and government officials have expressed high hopes for the Angara A5 heavy lift variant. It is hoped that the Angara A5 rocket can replace the venerable Proton booster, which is more than half a century...

Juan Negrette
1d ago

At least tell the people where and location of that Russian rocket is going to be located cause don't want to be jet fuel rocket grave. So ALERT us on on the NEWS where the impact re-enter earth location and if it's going to be anywhere over the United States then put emergency alert or alerts.

weatherboy.com

Out of Control Russian Rocket Update: Caribbean or U.S. East Coast Possible Impact Zones Today

An updated forecast released today suggests that an out-of-control Russian rocket tumbling back towards Earth could strike this afternoon around 1:24 pm ET, perhaps near or over the islands of the eastern Caribbean. In an updated forecast shared by Joseph Remis on satflare.com and Twitter, it shows the rocket, or what’s left of it, coming down around Anguilla, Barbuda, and Saint Kitts and Nevis shortly after lunchtime today. Because the rocket is uncontrolled and could shift around erratically as it enters the Earth’s atmosphere, impact could occur outside of that estimated strike time by as much as two hours. If the rocket stayed aloft for another orbit, the next possible path it could take would bring it near the entire U.S. east coast, with the out-of-control mass crossing over southern Florida near West Palm Beach on the east coast and exiting over the Everglades National Park on the west coast, crossing over the central Florida Keys on its way over Cuba. This out-of-control Russian rocket is the Persei upper stage rocket which carried a dummy payload into space as part of Russia’s Angara A5 rocket test.
Dmitry Rogozin
Out-of-Control Russian Rocket Crashes into Pacific Minutes Before U.S. Impact

An out-of-control Russian rocket tumbled back to Earth yesterday, crashing into the Pacific Ocean just minutes before a possible impact could have occured in Mexico, the United States, or Canada. The Persei upper stage rocket, which carried a dummy payload into space as part of Russia’s Angara A5 rocket test, made an uncontrolled re-entry into the Earth’s atmosphere at 1:08 pm PT , according to the 18th Space Control Squadron from U.S. Space Force. From there, the rocket, or what was left of it after burning and breaking-up in the atmosphere from re-entry, would have crashed into open water of the Pacific Ocean.
20-ton Russian Rocket is Expected to Crash on Earth on January 5

Predictions given by Joseph Remis on Satflare and Twitter indicates that the Russian rocket will re-enter the Earth's atmosphere around 12:44 p.m. ET on the 5th of January. The projected impact time might be 7 hours off since the rocket is uncontrolled and can move about unpredictably as it goes into the atmosphere.
Russian rocket: Out-of-control spacecraft plunges to Earth after major failure

A chunk of Russian spacecraft that went out of control and plunged back down to Earth has re-entered the atmosphere.It brings an end to the difficult journey of the upper stage of the Angara A5 rocket. It departed Earth on 27 December, in a test flight that initially appeared to be successful, but a second burn to move the spacecraft into a higher orbit failed.Since then, the upper stage known as Persei has been in an uncontrolled fall back down to Earth. The speed and size of the object made it difficult to predict when and where it would finally...
China Cries Foul Against US for ‘Close Encounters’ Between Elon Musk’s Space X, Chinese Space Station

As Beijing claims that two SpaceX satellites launched by the American aerospace firm endangered Chinese astronauts, the tech billionaire's SpaceX satellites are causing a stir in the country. China claims that two SpaceX satellites sailed too close to the country's space station this year, requiring the station to undertake evasive...
Angara upper stage reenters after failed launch

WASHINGTON — The upper stage of a failed Angara launch harmlessly reentered Jan. 5, capping another setback in the protracted development of that vehicle. The U.S. Space Force’s 18th Space Control Squadron said the Persei upper stage from the Angara-A5 launch reentered at 4:08 p.m. Eastern over the South Pacific Ocean. The reentry took place far from any inhabited areas, and there were no reports of any debris reaching the surface.
Out-of-control rocket stage is tumbling toward Earth

(CNN) — Space experts are tracking a Russian rocket part that is set to make an uncontrolled reentry into Earth’s atmosphere within the next 24 hours. The Angara-A5 heavy-lift rocket was launched from the Plesetsk spaceport in Russia’s northwestern Arkhangelsk region on Monday, December 27. The launch was testing a new upper rocket stage, known as the Persei booster, according to the state-run TAS news agency.
China's Mars orbiter snaps amazing selfies above Red Planet

China's Tianwen-1 spacecraft at Mars pulled a big New Year's surprise with stunning new images captured by a small camera that flew free of the orbiter to snap epic selfies above the Red Planet. The new images published by the China National Space Administration show Tianwen-1 above Mars' north pole,...
China’s moon plans making the NASA look a bit silly

"China has formally approved three missions targeting the south pole of the moon, with the first to launch around 2024. each with different goals and an array of spacecraft. "The trio make up the so-called fourth phase for the Chinese lunar exploration programme, which most recently landed on the moon last December with a sample-return mission dubbed Chang'e 5.
US commits to support International Space Station through 2030

President Biden committed U.S. support for the International Space Station (ISS) through 2030, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson announced Friday. “The International Space Station is a beacon of peaceful international scientific collaboration and for more than 20 years has returned enormous scientific, educational, and technological developments to benefit humanity,” Nelson wrote in a statement on NASA’s website. “I’m pleased that the Biden-Harris Administration has committed to continuing station operations through 2030.”
China's Mars spacecraft shows off in spectacular selfie shots

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. The China National Space Administration sure knows how to do selfies right. In 2021, we got an adorable view of the Zhurong rover and Tianwen-1 lander down on Mars. Now we have some dazzling shots of the Tianwen-1 spacecraft orbiting the red planet.
The United States Will Extend ISS Operations Through 2030

The ISS is coming to the end of its lifetime, but it has a little fight left yet. Though recent incidents have indicated the ISS is running on aging hardware, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson announced on Dec. 31 that the U.S.'s Biden-Harris Administration has committed to extend the International Space Station's operations through 2030, a press statement from NASA reveals.
