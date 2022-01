A panda cub at the Smithsonian's National Zoo enjoyed the first snowfall of the year in the most adorable way possible. The cuddly panda, Xiao Qi Ji, is seen trotting through the snow before doing an impressive somersault in an Instagram clip shared by the Washington, D.C., zoo Monday. He wiped the fresh flakes from his face before going for another flip and belly sliding down a hill. Xiao Qi Ji then approached a fellow panda and the two began playing in the snow together.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 4 DAYS AGO