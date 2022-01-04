LSU vs Kansas State: Expert picks and Texas Bowl predictions

The final LSU Tigers football game of the 2021 campaign. After weeks of preparing for the Kansas State Wildcats, game day has arrived.

Interim head coach Brad Davis will lead a short-staffed and depleted roster onto the field before handing the reigns over to new head coach Brian Davis. The team won’t have a scholarship quarterback for this game and will be without a plethora of starters on the defensive side of the ball.

Of the team’s 22 starters from the first game, 15 are gone. It is time to rush in a new era of LSU football. The team has their hands full tonight with running back Deuce Vaughn and quarterback Skylar Thompson.

We provide our predictions for the game.

Prediction: Kansas State 24, LSU 20

The Tigers head into this game without a quarterback, which has my confidence in them wavering. No Ty Davis-Price, no Damone Clark, no Micah Baskerville, no Dwight McGlothern, no Neil Farrell Jr. It will be a tall task with more continuity on the Kansas State side plus they have the best player on the field with Deuce Vaughn. I think they will give a spirited effort but just not enough offense in this one.

LaMarr Fields, Contributor

Prediction: Kansas State 27, LSU 13

LSU is missing a lot of players due to injuries and opting out; it’s hard to see them winning g with thrown together a roster. Kansas State Deuce Vaughn is an outstanding all-purpose back and will lead Kansas State to a Wildcats victory.

Will Rosenblatt, Contributor

Prediction: Kansas State 24, LSU 10

Even with all the injuries, LSU likely still has more talent on the field. That could keep them competitive, but there’s just too much working against LSU to expect a win here. Without a scholarship quarterback and its best defenders, LSU won’t be able to keep up with the physicality of a solid Kansas State team. I like Kansas State to win.

ESPN GameDay Predictions

Desmond Howard is going with LSU, while Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit have Kansas State.

The Athletic

The Talley: Kansas State 7, LSU 5

It is a clean sweep for the LSU Tigers per the USA TODAY Sports panel of writers.