A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November

By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — A record 4.5 million Americans voluntarily left their jobs in November, pushing the quits rate to 3%, matching the high from September, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Workers particularly...

96.5 KVKI

Missing Work Due To COVID? No Unemployment Pay For You

Many people have been missing work over the last month due to COVID-19. Even though the CDC has revised their guidance for returning to work, cutting it down to 5 days (or even allowing some to work while positive), people are still having to miss time. Unlike the early days of the pandemic, those people won't be getting unemployment assistance for missing that pay.
SHREVEPORT, LA
UPI News

207,000 U.S. workers file new unemployment claims

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A little more than 200,000 U.S. workers have filed new unemployment claims, the Labor Department said Thursday in its weekly report. The jobless assessment said there were 207,000 new claims last week, an increase of about 7,000. Most economists expected around 195,000 new claims. The department...
ECONOMY
The Independent

US jobless claims rise by 7,000 to 207,000

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week but remained at historically low levels, suggesting that the job market remains strong.U.S. jobless claims rose by 7,000 last week to 207,000. The four-week average of claims, which smooths out week-to-week gyrations, rose by nearly 4,800 to just below 205,000. Despite the increases, the numbers show that weekly claims are below the 220,000 typical before the pandemic struck the U.S. economy in March 2020.The highly transmissable omicron variant so far does not appear to have triggered significant layoffs.Altogether, nearly 1.8 million Americans were collecting traditional unemployment aid the...
ECONOMY
AOL Corp

Jobless claims: Another 207,000 Americans filed new claims last week

New unemployment claims rose but remained near a 52-year low last week, with the weekly pace of new claims holding below pre-pandemic levels as the labor market sees job openings near a record high. The Labor Department released its latest weekly jobless claims report Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET. Here...
ECONOMY
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts exodus: people are leaving the Commonwealth in record numbers, fewer people moving in

Massachusetts ranked seventh on the list of states people moved out of the most last year, up from eighth in 2020. A recent study by United Van Lines has revealed that not only are fewer people moving to the Bay State, but they are also fleeing in record numbers. The billion-dollar company is a worldwide leader in domestic and international moving and/or relocation services.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
abc17news.com

This key jobs report for December just dwarfed expectations

A closely watched barometer for the job market offered a happy surprise for the new year: The ADP Employment Report was doubly as strong as expected in December. Economists had predicted 400,000 private sector jobs were added last month, but the report came in at a whopping 807,000. It was...
JOBS
CBS Minnesota

Millions Have Quit Their Jobs During The ‘Great Resignation’; But Where Are The Workers Going?

Originally published Jan. 4, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A record number of American workers have joined the “Great Resignation.” According to the latest jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 4.5 million people quit their jobs in November. Many of them work in the hospitality or health care industries. During the same month, 6.7 million people were hired. So where are the workers going? WCCO’s Jeff Wagner learned remaining unemployed is rarely the end goal. After years in the restaurant industry, Colette Graack left her duties in the food prep line in June 2021 in exchange for a deeper role as...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Essence

Report: 40% Of U.S. Employees Are Currently Looking For New Jobs With Better Pay Or Benefits

One thing is evident, people are demanding more from their employers, one way or another. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that 4 million Americans quit their jobs in July 2021. More people handed in their resignations in April than we’ve seen in recent years and have remained exponentially high the rest of this year, with about 10.9 million open jobs this summer.
SMALL BUSINESS

