ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Titans find fan's wedding ring

WWLP 22News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice investigating accidental death at Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort. Harmony Montgomery: Police ignored warnings, family says | NewsNation Prime. Proposal would divide New York State into 3 separate, self-governing regions. How...

www.wwlp.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tracey Folly

I sold my husband's wedding ring for scrap, and then he died

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My husband didn't wear his wedding band. I placed that ring on his finger when we said our wedding vows, and he kept the ring on for the duration of the reception. It remained on his finger throughout the wedding night and on our honeymoon.
Caledonian Record-News

"Needle In Haystack” Search Turns Up Lost Wedding Ring

For Jerry and Lisa Carter, the panic was instant. Their wedding ring, which had been in Lisa’s family for six decades and was designed by her mother, Louise, was lost. Preparing for the Christmas arrival of their children and grandchildren, Jerry had been cleaning the house and accidentally put the ring in the trash.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
KSLTV

Utah woman finds someone else’s wedding photos on her digital picture frame

SALT LAKE CITY – A Utah woman who found herself the “picture perfect” gift this Christmas has now started looking for the original owner of that gift. It was a second-hand digital frame. When Andressa Day opened it, she found something she thinks someone has been missing for a long time – an SD card loaded with dozens of pictures.
UTAH STATE
Nisqually Valley News

Yelm Family Offers Reward For Lost Wedding Ring

Beverly Tustison is a Yelm resident with deep roots in the town. Tustison and her husband Carl were married for 61 years before he died in August. The two raised a family of 12, consisting of both biological and adopted children. During his younger years, Carl served in the United...
YELM, WA
mystar106.com

Good News: Wedding Rings, Missing Hikers, and Clever Dogs

Here are a few more good news stories making the rounds . . . 1. A die-hard Tennessee Titans fan named Chad Davis went to their game on Sunday, and lost his Titans-themed wedding ring while he was there. But then he posted a photo of it on social media, and the team’s CEO messaged him back to let him know they found it. It’s a blue-and-silver ring with the Titans’ logo on the side.
PETS
The New Yorker

A Sibling’s Wedding Toast

Hi, everyone, and thank you so much for coming to Wedding. As many of you know, I am Bride or Groom’s Older or Younger Sister or Brother. It’s great to be here celebrating with all of you tonight. Bride or Groom and I didn’t always get along so...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Wedding Ring#Accidental Death#Harmony#American Football#Anti Semitic#Nh#Newsnation#Hcc
98online.com

Titans-themed wedding band found at Nissan Stadium

(From WSMV) NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Chad Davis posted on social media Sunday that he had lost his wedding band while at the Tennessee Titans game and was hoping that someone would spot it. After being worried he wouldn’t find it, a reply came that someone had found the ring. That someone was Burke Nihill, president and CEO of the Titans.
NFL
Ledger-Enquirer

Rescuers follow screams to find California skier missing for hours, officials say

A person walking through an Oregon snow park heard a woman yelling. It helped lead rescuers to a skier who had been lost for hours. A cross-country skier from California was reported overdue Dec. 27 after she became separated from her family, the Deschutes County Search and Rescue Foundation said. They had been skiing at the Virginia Meissner Snow Park, about 10 miles west of Bend.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KETV.com

WATCH: Puppy that went missing on Christmas reunited with family

A puppy that went missing on Christmas is back with her family in Massachusetts. Darlene Hazel told sister station WCVB that her family's 4-month-old golden retriever, named Nala, got spooked and ran away during a Christmas Day visit to a home in Harvard. "The puppy was right beside us as...
ANIMALS
BBC

Star Hobson murder: Father Jordan Hobson 'will never recover'

The father of Star Hobson has said he will never recover from the murder of his "precious daughter". Jordan Hobson was one of five people to make a referral to social services before the 16-month-old's death from "catastrophic" injuries in 2020. Mr Hobson split from Star's mother Frankie Smith before...
PUBLIC SAFETY
HollywoodLife

Madonna Poses With All 6 Kids On Family Vacation To Switzerland — Photo

The pop icon had a sweet, European getaway with her whole family, and she shared a series of photos with her kids. Madonna had plenty of sweet bonding time with her kids, while vacationing in Switzerland. The 63-year-old singer posted a bunch of photos from the family trip to her Instagram on Friday January 7, including a lovely shot where she posed with all of her kids for a great family photo. It seemed like the “Material Girl” singer had a great time with all six of her children: Lourdes Leon, 25, Rocco Ritchie, 21, David Banda, 16, Mercy James, 15, Stella Ciccone, 9, and Estere Ciccone, 9.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy