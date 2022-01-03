Titans find fan's wedding ring

Here are a few more good news stories making the rounds . . . 1. A die-hard Tennessee Titans fan named Chad Davis went to their game on Sunday, and lost his Titans-themed wedding ring while he was there. But then he posted a photo of it on social media, and the team’s CEO messaged him back to let him know they found it. It’s a blue-and-silver ring with the Titans’ logo on the side.

