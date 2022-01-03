Titans find fan's wedding ring

The pop icon had a sweet, European getaway with her whole family, and she shared a series of photos with her kids. Madonna had plenty of sweet bonding time with her kids, while vacationing in Switzerland. The 63-year-old singer posted a bunch of photos from the family trip to her Instagram on Friday January 7, including a lovely shot where she posed with all of her kids for a great family photo. It seemed like the “Material Girl” singer had a great time with all six of her children: Lourdes Leon, 25, Rocco Ritchie, 21, David Banda, 16, Mercy James, 15, Stella Ciccone, 9, and Estere Ciccone, 9.
