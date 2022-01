Team BikeExchange-Jayco are to ride in blue for the men and "aubergine" for the women in 2022, with the roster on Giant and Liv bikes respectively. The Australian WorldTour team announced separate colour schemes and identity for their men's and women's squads for the first time, on Monday. The women's team will ride Liv bikes, with the company's aubergine reflected in the kit, while the men's team will use Giants and have "cobalt blue" on the jersey to reflect this.

CYCLING ・ 2 DAYS AGO