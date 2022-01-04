ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dream Job Alert- Drive the NutMobile Across the Country

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalling all recent college graduates! Planet's Peanuts has a fresh...

Elite Daily

Get Paid To Travel Around The US In The Planters Nutmobile With This Dream Job

Get ready to hit the road this summer in one of the world’s most iconic vehicles: the Nutmobile. Planters is hiring three lucky college grads to become Peanutters, driving the mobile across the country for media outreach and community events. And the best part? It pays a competitive salary with benefits and a 401(k). Here’s how to apply to this Planters Nutmobile job that you simply can-nut miss.
Mashed

Need A Job? Mr. Peanut Wants You To Drive The 'NUTmobile'

As most recent college grads can attest, finding your first job can be a bit more challenging than you might have expected. But if you're looking to be hired and desire a position that offers flexibility, traveling opportunities, the chance to meet new people, and, well, peanuts — this just might be the job for you.
okcfox.com

FOX 25 Consumer Watch: Landing your dream job in 2022

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — This is the right year for you to get your dream job, but it won't come easy. One career expert tells Fox 25 Consumer Watch what four things will make it more likely you will succeed, even if you aren't sure what that dream is yet.
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Icon Closes Unexpectedly

Another Tucson icon has closed for good.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Another long-time Tucson restaurant establishment is closing its doors for good. Bentley’s House of Coffee & Tea made it official, posting on its Facebook page that it would be shutting its doors and not reopening, calling it quits after 38 years in business.
ABC6.com

Hundreds of delays and cancellations continue at airports across the country

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE)- Since Christmas Eve, more than 1,500 flights have been canceled across the country. Leaving thousands of passengers stuck at airports across the U.S. ABC6 went to T.F. Green International Airport Monday where we spoke with a woman arriving from Florida. She said she spent many hours waiting...
techgig.com

Job-hunting season is here! Get ready for your dream job with these tips

It's time to start looking for a job! The year 2022 has begun for you to find new employment, with hiring funds topped up and ready to go. So, if you're bored with your current job, want to change careers, or are just looking for new chances, now is the time to start preparing.
947wls.com

Planters is hiring Three New Drivers for its Nutmobile

Planters is looking to hire three new people to drive around in its NUTMOBILE. It’s like the Wienermobile, but shaped like a peanut…. The job starts in July, and you have to commit to a full year of driving all over the country. You’re also not just a driver. The job involves planning events at different stops around the country and “performing in character” and “in costume.” So it sounds like you might get to be Mr. Peanut!
