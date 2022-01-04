Dream Job Alert- Drive the NutMobile Across the Country

Planters is looking to hire three new people to drive around in its NUTMOBILE. It’s like the Wienermobile, but shaped like a peanut…. The job starts in July, and you have to commit to a full year of driving all over the country. You’re also not just a driver. The job involves planning events at different stops around the country and “performing in character” and “in costume.” So it sounds like you might get to be Mr. Peanut!

