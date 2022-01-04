Dream Job Alert- Drive the NutMobile Across the Country

Get ready to hit the road this summer in one of the world’s most iconic vehicles: the Nutmobile. Planters is hiring three lucky college grads to become Peanutters, driving the mobile across the country for media outreach and community events. And the best part? It pays a competitive salary with benefits and a 401(k). Here’s how to apply to this Planters Nutmobile job that you simply can-nut miss.
As most recent college grads can attest, finding your first job can be a bit more challenging than you might have expected. But if you're looking to be hired and desire a position that offers flexibility, traveling opportunities, the chance to meet new people, and, well, peanuts — this just might be the job for you.
