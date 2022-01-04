ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Graves Sees Similarities Between Old and New Team | PODCAST

NHL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Graves was traded to New Jersey, he walked into a situation he had familiarity with. New Jersey Devils Official Podcast · Ryan Graves | Speak of the Devils. Ryan Graves has a really unique perspective on what's being built as a team in New Jersey. When he...

www.nhl.com

CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
NHL
State
New Jersey State
CBS Boston

Bruce Cassidy Says Tuukka Rask Has Looked Good In Practice, Outlines Next Steps For Goaltender’s Return To Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask has been back with the Bruins for a while now, but he’s yet to officially sign with the team. That mere formality may be a matter of days away, as Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy outlined the next steps for the team and the veteran goaltender. Rask has been practicing with the only NHL team that he’s ever played for over the last several weeks, and some game action seems to be right around the corner. Cassidy said that Rask has looked like his usual self during practice, as the 34-year-old works his way back from...
NHL
NHL

Rossi, Boldy could each make NHL debut for Wild on Thursday

Forwards recalled from AHL, likely will travel for game at Bruins. Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi could each make his NHL debut for the Minnesota Wild against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, NHL LIVE). The forwards were each recalled from...
NHL
CBS Boston

Oskar Steen Nets His First Career NHL Goal In Truly Bizarre Fashion

BOSTON (CBS) — Players never forget their first professional goal. But no one will forget how Oskar Steen scored his first NHL goal. The 23-year-old forward broke up a 1-1 tie with the New Jersey Devils in the second period at TD Garden on Tuesday night, lighting the lamp in a truly unique and unusual fashion. Nick Foligno sent a backhand attempt at Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood early in the frame, which deflected up to the top of the net. Steen didn’t quit on the play and saw an opportunity to make something happen, reaching his stick up under the crossbar to...
NHL
Person
Stan Fischler
Person
Nico Hischier
Person
Nolan Foote
Person
Damon Severson
Person
Peter Mcnab
Person
Conor Sheary
Nic Dowd
Nic Dowd
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Tomas Nosek, One More Staff Member In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins continue to have COVID-19 issues. On Wednesday morning, the team placed forward Tomas Nosek in the COVID-19 protocol. The team also added a staff member to the protocol. That news comes one day after the team placed winger Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in COVID-19 protocol. The Bruins had previously placed Karson Kuhlman in protocol over the weekend. The Bruins resumed their season on Saturday after having several games postponed before the holiday break due to COVID outbreaks around the league and within Boston’s roster. The Bruins have won all three of their games since resuming play. Nosek recorded an assist in Tuesday’s win over the Devils, and he contributed with a goal and an assist in the win in Detroit on Sunday. On the season — his first with Boston — he has three goals and four assists in 26 games. The Bruins are set to host the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night, before going on a two-game road trip to Tampa (Saturday) and Washington (Monday).
NHL
NHL

Makar OT goal for Avalanche latest in debate for best of season

McDavid skating through four players for Oilers, Zegras-Milano 'Michigan' play for Ducks also get votes from NHL.com writers. Cale Makar got the attention of the hockey world Tuesday with his spectacular overtime goal for the Colorado Avalanche against the Chicago Blackhawks. The defenseman spun away from Chicago forward Kirby Dach along the left wall before deking from forehand to backhand and shooting just under the crossbar.
NHL
#Bruins#The New Jersey Devils#The Colorado Avalanche
NHL

Oilers 'can't make any excuses' for monthlong slump

NEW YORK -- The Edmonton Oilers are frustrated. Hiding it isn't a reality any longer. "It's affecting our play now," defenseman Cody Ceci said. The Oilers lost their fourth straight game Monday, 4-1 against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. They're 0-2-2 during the skid and 2-8-2 in their past 12 games.
NHL
NHL

Hischier Skates, Hamilton Has Surgery | INJURY REPORT

Hischier could return soon while Hamilton is out indefinitely; Bernier shutdown for season. Devils captain Nico Hischier (lower-body) skated on his own Wednesday and could return to the lineup Thursday when New Jersey hosts Columbus. Defenseman Dougie Hamilton underwent surgery for a broken jaw and will be out of the lineup indefinitely.
NHL
NHL

Pluses, minuses for Blues-Penguins

St. Louis, Pittsburgh have offenses rolling, goalies playing well, analyst Weekes says. NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will offer his pluses and minuses for big games each week throughout the season. Two of the hottest teams in the NHL face off when the St. Louis Blues play the...
NHL
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL

Daley, former NHL defenseman, signs with Florida of ECHL

Two-time Stanley Cup champion had been working as hockey operations adviser with Penguins. Trevor Daley signed with the Florida Everblades of the ECHL on Thursday. The 38-year-old defenseman, who was selected by the Dallas Stars in the second round (No. 43) of the 2002 NHL Draft, scored 309 points (89 goals, 220 assists) in 1,058 regular-season games over 16 seasons with the Stars, Chicago Blackhawks, Pittsburgh Penguins and Detroit Red Wings. He also scored 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) in 71 Stanley Cup Playoff games, including winning the Cup with the Penguins in 2016 and 2017.
NHL
NHL

NHL postpones Ducks-Red Wings game

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League announced today that due to COVID-related issues affecting the Anaheim Ducks, tonight's game versus the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed. The game has been rescheduled for Sunday, Jan. 9. Red Wings reverse shorthanded goals fortunes in dramatic fashion. Suter, Bertuzzi net two...
NHL
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Signs PTO With Providence Bruins, But AHL Tune-Ups Will Have To Wait

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask is now officially back with the Bruins. Just not the Boston Bruins. Not yet, at least. That will come soon enough. On Thursday, the veteran goaltender signed a professional tryout agreement with the Providence Bruins, as he inches closer to a return to the NHL. The 34-year-old Rask was set to start in net for Providence on Friday when Boston’s AHL affiliate hosted the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. But Friday and Sunday’s P-Bruins games were both postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting Lehigh Valley, so Rask’s tune-ups will have to wait. Providence’s next game is scheduled for Friday,...
NHL

