Cruz Floats Biden Impeachment If GOP Takes House

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenator Ted Cruz says the House will probably impeach President Biden if Republicans take back...

Washington Post

Get ready: Republicans are going to impeach Joe Biden

Among Donald Trump’s lessons for the Republican Party is that subtlety is for chumps. Turn the implicit into the explicit, say the quiet part out loud, put your worst impulses and intentions on proud display, and the party’s base will rejoice and follow you. Opinions to start the...
POTUS
Axios

Trump calls Biden's Jan. 6 speech "a distraction"

Former President Trump on Thursday responded to President Biden's speech on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, calling it "a distraction for the fact Biden has completely and totally failed." Driving the news: Biden today squarely blamed the former president for the Capitol siege, saying Trump "created and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Why Ted Cruz's talk about impeaching President Biden matters

The first Republican U.S. senator to broach the subject of impeaching President Joe Biden was Iowa's Joni Ernst, who raised the prospect two years ago — long before the Delaware Democrat had secured his party's nomination. The GOP senator said at the time that the impeachment door "has been opened" and pointed to conspiracy theories about Burisma and Ukraine.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell says the 2022 midterms could be country's 'last election' if Republicans win and claims the GOP is choosing 'violence over voting'

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell said Monday night that the 2022 midterms could be the country's 'last election' if Republicans win and blasted the GOP for choosing 'violence over voting.'. 'I'm worried that if Republicans win in the midterm elections that voting as we know it in this country will be...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz portray Capitol riot as distraction to overturning 2020 election

Two far-right members of the House of Representatives held a press conference on Capitol Hill on the anniversary of the 6 January insurrection, defending President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election and blaming rioters from distracting the GOP from achieving that goal.As much of the media was focused on events being held within the Capitol building itself, Reps Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz, two of the most ardent supporters of 2020 election conspiracies on Capitol Hill, claimed that there were legitimate reasons to suspect fraud in the 2020 election while throwing the president’s own supporters who...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Psaki says Ted Cruz should stop 'name-calling' and 'predicting the future' and 'work with us' on immigration policy after senator says GOP will impeach Biden over border policies if they retake House

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that Sen. Ted Cruz should stop 'name-calling' and 'predicting the future' and work with the Biden administration on immigration reform after Cruz threatened President Biden with impeachment. Republican lawmakers will be under 'enormous pressure' to impeach Biden if they take back the House...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Joe Biden
Bay News 9

In reaction to Jan. 6 anniversary, GOP sees opening to criticize Biden

Many top Republican lawmakers marked the anniversary of the insurrection in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday by calling the day a stain on the history of the country. Most also took the chance to criticize the Biden-Harris administration for its own response to the day, accusing the nation’s top Democrats of politicizing the anniversary.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
floridianpress.com

Trump Enters 2022 As Clear GOP 2024 Presidential Frontrunner

Former President Trump holds a commanding lead compared to other potential Republican candidates in the 2024 presidential nomination, garnering the support of more than half of GOP voters, a new poll shows. In a new Reuters/Ipsos national poll conducted mid-December, 1,592 Republicans over the age of 18 were asked who...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

GOP Rep Rice regrets voting against certifying 2020 result ‘because Trump was responsible for attack on the Capitol’

A South Carolina congressman who voted against certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory now says he regrets doing so and blames former President Donald Trump for inciting the worst attack on the Capitol since the 1814 Burning of Washington.Representative Tom Rice was of one of 10 House Republicans who voted for Mr Trump’s second impeachment just one week after a mob of the former president’s supporters stormed the Capitol in hopes of preventing Congress from certifying Mr Biden’s electoral college win, and the only one of those 10 who had voted against certification after the 6 January insurrection...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Congress & Courts
Politics
U.S. Politics
mediaite.com

Eric Swalwell Tells MSNBC That 2022 Could Be the ‘Last’ U.S. Election Ever if Democrats Don’t Win

Rep. Eric Swalwell (R-CA) had a warning for viewers on MSNBC Monday: If you don’t vote Democrat in 2022, you may never get to vote again. Appearing on All In with Chris Hayes, the California congressman dialed up the traditional most important election of our lifetimes rhetoric to a 16 — by arguing that a defeat of Democrats in the midterms could result in the end of U.S. elections. Swalwell, in his argument, pointed to a number of Republican state legislatures which he believes are taking steps to potentially overturn victories by Democrats.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

