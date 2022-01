OTTUMWA — Luis Garcia was a part of three wins on Thursday night at Mike McWilliams Pool, including a first-place swim in the 100-yard backstroke. Still, the highlight of the night for the Ottumwa senior was the one race he didn't win. Garcia and Bulldog teammate Ashton Gevock battled it out in the 200-yard individual medley with Gevock rallying in the backstroke and the breastroke after falling over two seconds behind in the opening butterfly lap, winning the race by just 0.05 seconds in the most thrilling race of the night of Ottumwa's CIML Metro conference dual win over Des Moines North/Hoover.

