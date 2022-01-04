ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Katie Holmes's Forest Green Peacoat Is Our New Favorite Winter Staple

By Chelsey Sanchez
Harper's Bazaar
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday, Katie Holmes went shopping in the New York City neighborhood of SoHo in a bold winter staple. Eschewing the neutral tones we often associate with long coats, the Dawson's Creek alum wore a forest green peacoat from Mango. She layered the piece over a fuzzy multicolored sweater and...

www.harpersbazaar.com

