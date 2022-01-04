ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Get any great gaming goodies this Christmas?

By Alice O'Connor
rockpapershotgun.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristmas came and went, a fat goose is waddling around honking a muted honk, and people have put so many coins into the old man's hat that he gets a mild concussion every time he walks the dog. So, not to be crass, but did you get anything good? Rare new...

www.rockpapershotgun.com

Comments / 0

Related
kdat.com

7 Things You Should NEVER Get Your Girlfriend For Christmas

Now that you have learned what NOT to get her, that probably leaves you wondering what SHOULD you get her. Well, I cannot tell you specifically what your girlfriend wants, but I can give you some tips on what you could get for her. First off, if you buy her...
RELATIONSHIPS
Coeur d'Alene Press

'Christmas miracle'

COEUR d’ALENE — When Lauren Moreno saw the cat brought to the Kootenai Humane Society Dec. 11, it was nearly dead. It was cold, starved and hurt. “She was in really rough shape,” said Moreno, a cat technician. “We didn’t think she was going to make it.”
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
CNET

Haven't bought any Christmas gifts? Here are 9 great presents to print or email

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. You've only got two days left to get your shopping done in time for Christmas -- and you won't be the only last-minute shopper. On top of the crowds, you may struggle with empty shelves in stores due to the supply chain crisis making it difficult to find everything on your list, especially in time for Christmas. Fortunately, you still have great options for last-minute gifts.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Stocking#Goodies#Concussion#Goose#Wintervale#Usb
gamespew.com

Here’s a Sonic Game You Definitely Didn’t Get for Christmas

Remember Sonic Leap? No? That’s not surprising, because outside of developers Nitrome, it never saw the light of day. Admittedly, Sonic Leap is what we’re calling it, Nitrome just dubbed it “Sonic Demo”. The developers, responsible for vertical platformers Leap Day and Super Leap, had a brainwave. Having developed Leap Day, they decided to try adding Sonic the Hedgehog to the mix.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

The last RPS 2021 Christmas Cracker

Every year our clone forms degrade, and Katharine spends the winter break copying each consciousness into a new body. Don't worry: we can't feel a thing! Since our new forms are still coming online from their time spent in the primordial flesh soup vat of the RPS Treehouse, we can't post over Christmas, so we've prepared some Christmas Cracker jokes instead! You can help fund the research into longer-lasting clone bodies with the RPS supporter program.
rockpapershotgun.com

The best games you missed in 2021: Tux and Fanny

Ghost Time Games’ Tux And Fanny, from co-developers Albert Birney and Gabriel Koenig, is not only the game I think you may have missed this year, but it is also my Game Of The Year for 2021. This game sends two best friends (alongside a courageous flea and a mischievous cat) through adventures great, small, and absurd to stunning effect – and you owe it to yourself to give this little marvel a play before the year is well and truly out.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Great Anime Based On Video Games

Persona 3, 4, and 5 have all had anime adaptations and are a delight in their own right, but Persona 4 serves as the best of the bunch. Persona 4’s cast was already a bit more lighthearted and fun to watch in-game, but the anime gets one new thing right: giving the previously silent main protagonist, Yu Narukami, more personality and development. From his shenanigans with Yosuke trying to pick up girls to bonding with the adorable Nanako, Yu is much more compelling in anime form – especially his deadpan snark. The anime follows the video game’s story, with Yu moving to rural Inaba and learning of the Midnight Channel and its connection to recent deaths. It is based on Golden, the enhanced Persona 4 port, which introduced new characters and new bonding scenes, so you can expect to see the fun snow trip and faces like Marie.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
rockpapershotgun.com

An ode to Doom Eternal's meat hook

I remember being vaguely horrified when I first heard about Doom Eternal's meat hook. It's one of the new features id Software added to the series' classic Super Shotgun (aka, the best video game weapon of all time), and as its name might imply, you can use it to grapple toward enemies in order to get up close and personal with their soon to be squelched demon flesh. At the time, I thought, "But how can you improve on the already perfect Super Shotgun?" A lot, it turns out. Let me count the ways.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Outer Wilds and Mass Effect Legendary Edition hit Game Pass today

If you prefer Earth be but a blue marble alone in the void, two of the latest Game Pass additions might tickle your spacefancy. Microsoft's subscription service today adds BioWare's remastered Mass Effect Legendary Edition trilogy as well as the beautiful clockwork mystery Outer Wilds, which was our favourite game of 2019. The cooperative and chaotic first-person firefighting game Embr hit Game Pass today too but that has, like, gravity? So passé.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Wordle is a free puzzle game covering the internet in little squares

You might have noticed the internet being peppered by little green, white and yellow squares over the past week. They're from Wordle, a free once-a-day word puzzle where everyone is trying to guess the same five letter word. I've been hooked on it since Christmas - and you should be playing it, too.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Genshin Impact's version 2.4 is out, adding a misty new realm

I'm not a huge fan of anime character art, but I could soak in the environment art of Genshin Impact all day long. There are plenty of pretty sights to see in the trailer for version 2.4, the latest update to add a new area, new characters and new weapons to the action-adventure gacha game.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Genshin Impact: Masterless Starglitter and Stardust explained

Looking to understand how to get and use Masterless Starglitter and Masterless Stardust in Genshin Impact? Genshin Impact’s currency system is nothing short of confusing — players have to deal with Mora, Resin, and Genesis Crystals, and this list only scrapes the surface of what you might use to pay for things inside of the world of Teyvat. If you’re new to the wishing system (or perhaps you just haven’t taken a look at all of the ways to pay for things), you might have overlooked Masterless Starglitter and Stardust, two forms of currency exclusive to Genshin’s wishing system but separate from Primogems and Fate. Starglitter and Stardust come hand in hand – here’s how to get and use each one.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Four years on, Dead Cells remains a roguelike delight

I have a strange relationship with Dead Cells. I picked it up in 2019 and played it for a while, by which point I'd clearly had my fill. No DLCs to my name, nothing. I'd done a big run and put the game down. Fast forward to now. Suddenly I...
VIDEO GAMES
Upworthy

Family finds a box full of old, wrapped Christmas presents in late grandparents' attic

The holidays are always a difficult time for those who've lost loved ones as they remind us of the joyous moments we shared with them and will never get to relive again. However, one family got to feel the love of their late grandparents "one last time" this Christmas when they stumbled upon a box full of wrapped and labeled presents in the attic. In a series of videos that have gone viral on TikTok, a woman named Holly Brooke shared that her cousin made the heartwarming discovery in their late grandfather's attic shortly after his death.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy