Get any great gaming goodies this Christmas?

Persona 3, 4, and 5 have all had anime adaptations and are a delight in their own right, but Persona 4 serves as the best of the bunch. Persona 4’s cast was already a bit more lighthearted and fun to watch in-game, but the anime gets one new thing right: giving the previously silent main protagonist, Yu Narukami, more personality and development. From his shenanigans with Yosuke trying to pick up girls to bonding with the adorable Nanako, Yu is much more compelling in anime form – especially his deadpan snark. The anime follows the video game’s story, with Yu moving to rural Inaba and learning of the Midnight Channel and its connection to recent deaths. It is based on Golden, the enhanced Persona 4 port, which introduced new characters and new bonding scenes, so you can expect to see the fun snow trip and faces like Marie.

COMICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO