Here’s What an ABG and David Beckham Partnership Could Mean for Both Companies

By Shoshy Ciment
 2 days ago
Authentic Brands Group (ABG) might have just scored the first major deal of 2022.

The retail and marketing powerhouse is buying a majority stake in DB Ventures LLC, David Beckham’s brand-management firm, Bloomberg reported . ABG will reportedly pay close to 200 million pounds, or $269 million, for a 55% stake in the firm, which manages the former soccer player’s endorsement deals with Tudor watches and Haig, a whiskey brand.

Footwear News has reached out to Beckham and ABG for comment on the deal, which was first reported by The Daily Mail.

Though Beckham retired from soccer in 2013, the former athlete has worked on projects and deals with brands such as Adidas, Diageo, H&M, L’Oreal, Tudor and Sands.

ABG is the company behind dozens of brand and retailer acquisitions , including Forever 21, Barneys New York and J.C. Penney and most recently, the Reebok brand, which it acquired from Adidas last year. The company, led by CEO Jamie Salter and CMO Nick Woodhouse, was awarded Company of the Year in Footwear News’ Annual Achievement Awards in New York in November.

ABG filed for an IPO in July but delayed plans to go public after it received a pair of new investments from CVC Capital Partners (CVC) and HPS Investment Partners (HPS) in November. In addition to owning various brands and retailers, ABG also owns the rights to various celebrities, including Elvis Presley and former NBA star and ABG shareholder Shaquille O’Neal.

Since the parties involved have yet to confirm the deal, it is still unclear what ABG’s involvement would be in Beckham’s endorsements moving forward. NPD analyst Matt Powell pointed out that if the deal is in fact confirmed, it would be “a very different business than owning brands and managing them,” which is typical for ABG.

Additionally, the deal would help ABG enter the watch and liquor market and would reportedly help DB Ventures pay off debt.

“DB Ventures can also leverage that power ABG brands has in the market today for scaling and growing the DB brand,” said Liza Amlani, principal and founder of consulting company Retail Strategy Group. “She added that this deal could even bring Beckham closer to a possible partnership or deal with Reebok. “The opportunity to scale and expand are endless with the backing of ABG.”

Victoria Beckham, David’s wife, previously partnered with Reebok in 2019 for a collection of sweatshirts backpacks, socks, sweats, leggings, sports bras, hats and more. She teased the collection in 2018 alongside former Reebok brand ambassador Shaquille O’Neal, who she said inspired her designs.

In an interview with FN in November, Salter explained how his company determines which brands are worth the investment. At the time, he did not mention anything about David Beckham, though he did mention wanted to expand the company’s reach into hard goods, small appliances, and possibly tools.

“To me, brands have to have heartbeats,” Salter said. “Reebok has a major heartbeat. Barneys has a heartbeat. Sports Illustrated has a heartbeat. A lot of people see revenue, but revenue is revenue. If it doesn’t have a heartbeat, it’s very hard to revive and bring it back. Got a heartbeat? You can bring that back.”

Footwear News

Industry Moves: Lisa Gurwitch Steps Down as CEO of Delivering Good + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 6, 2022: Lisa Gurwitch is stepping down as CEO of Delivering Good, a post she has held since January 2015. Prior to joining Delivering Good, Gurwitch was senior vice president for Institutional Advancement and External Relations at World Learning. Gary Simmons will become interim CEO and he and Gurwitch will work closely over the coming weeks. The nonprofit has retained the firm of Berglass + Associates to assist in the...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Here’s What We Know About the Future of Reebok as the Deal With ABG Nears Closing

When Authentic Brands Group (ABG) announced in August that it would acquire Reebok from Adidas, it began the journey of completing arguably the biggest shoe deal of 2021. The $2.5 billion deal is expected to close in Q1 2022. As that completion date nears, certain details of the footwear brand’s trajectory are already coming to light, such as licensing partnerships, design strategies and retail sales targets. Under ABG, CEO Jamie Salter said Reebok will see global retail sales of more than $5 billion in 2022. In the next five years, the goal is to hit $10 billion in annual retail sales globally....
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Authentic Brands Group Officially Withdraws From IPO Process

Authentic Brands Group (ABG) has dialed back its plans to go public. The retail and marketing powerhouse on Wednesday filed a request to withdraw registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission, officially halting the IPO process it began in July when it first filed an S-1 form. The news comes shortly after ABG received a pair of new investments from CVC Capital Partners (CVC) and HPS Investment Partners (HPS) in November, which valued the company at $12.7 billion. At the time ABG founder, chairman and CEO Jamie Salter said in an interview with FN’s sister publication WWD that the company would push its...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Victoria Beckham Poses in a Black Romper and Oversized Sunglasses for Couples Photo With Husband David

Victoria and David Beckham recently posed for a photo in style featuring a cityscape and a body of water behind them. Singer and businesswoman Victoria Beckham snuggled up to her husband David in a black strapless romper. The two appeared to be celebrating the new year in a warmer climate, with Victoria clad in shorts and sleeveless attire. Victoria accessorized with a large pair of sunnies, going barefoot for the occasion. David wore a pair of black shorts that stopped above the knees and a white tee. He elevated the look with a cream-colored baseball cap and a pair of oversized...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

What to Watch: Sportswear Continues to Spur Sales at Brooks Brothers

Click here to read the full article. It’s been just over a year since Brooks Brothers changed hands, and the company is pushing forward with its reinvention plan. The country’s oldest brand, which celebrated its 200th anniversary in 2018, had fallen on hard times after 19 years of ownership by Italian billionaire Claudio Del Vecchio, winding up in bankruptcy court before being rescued by SPARC, a joint venture between Authentic Brands Group and the Simon Property Group, which paid $325 million for the business in September 2020.More from WWDA Look At Michael Bastian's First Brooks Brothers CollectionBrooks Brothers Celebrates 200 Years...
APPAREL
Footwear News

On the Heels of Nike Lawsuit, Lululemon Names New Mirror CEO

Lululemon is making some management changes at Mirror. Just one day after Nike Inc. accused Lululemon Athletica Inc. of patent infringement related to its at-home Mirror fitness device and other apps, the company has named Michael Aragon as CEO of Mirror and Lululemon Digital Fitness, effective Jan. 17. Aragon will report to Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald and takes over for Mirror founder Brynn Putnam who resigned from her role in September. Aragon joins the athletic company from Amazon, where he has served for five years as chief content officer at Twitch, a live-streaming service that creates unique multi-player entertainment experiences. Under Aragon’s...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

‘Deal Junkie’ Gilbert Harrison on How Some of the Shoe Industry’s Biggest Acquisitions Really Went Down

In the M&A world, Gilbert Harrison has seen it all. After a half century of striking hundreds of deals across fashion, beauty, apparel and footwear — and losing out on some big buys too — the power broker gets candid about the highs and lows of his career in his upcoming autobiography, “Deal Junkie.” “I wanted my children, grandchildren and great grandchildren to know what my life has been like,” said Harrison, who founded Financo in 1971 with Stephen Klein, sold it in 1985 and bought it back four years later. “I wanted [to provide] some lessons for some of the younger...
ECONOMY
People

Jessica Simpson Considered Borrowing 'Against Her Homes' to Buy Back Her Billion-Dollar Brand

Jessica Simpson is sharing details how the two year-battle to take back complete control of her fashion empire started. In an interview with Bloomberg Businessweek published Wednesday, the 41-year-old fashion designer and singer recalled that the efforts to regain full ownership of the Jessica Simpson Collection started on a day in 2019 when she was hospitalized with severe bronchitis while 34-weeks pregnant with her third child, Birdie Mae.
RETAIL
Footwear News

How Long-Term Changes Have Positioned Under Armour For a Strong 2022

All factors considered, Under Armour had a solid 2021 — following several challenging years. Most recently, the company reported Q3 revenues of $1.5 billion, up 8% year over year. As a result, Under Armour raised its outlook and expects revenue to be up about 25% for the full year. Given the brand’s strong performance in 2021, Baird Equity Research analyst Jonathan Komp named Under Armour as one his top ideas for 2022 in a Tuesday note and elevated it to an “outperform” rating. In his analysis, Komp called out Under Armour’s product innovation, DTC focus, and successful exit from certain stores in the...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

What Shoes Will Rule the Men’s Market in 2022? Execs From Saks, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s + More Talk Top Trends, Brands to Watch

With a new year comes fresh perspective in the men’s market. While there is much hope that the supply chain conundrum of last year is resolved in the first half of 2022, retailers are also faced with rising inflation and the challenges of captivating consumers amid a resurgence of COVID this winter. Overall, though, most storeowners are optimistic, and retailers are expecting to see a continuation of trends that blossomed during the last two years. Sneakers are continuing to dominate the footwear business, and tailored clothing is on the rise. Here, menswear executives open up about their top performing categories, what they want...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Victoria Beckham Spices Up Family Christmas Photo in Flowing Chain Gown and Hidden Heels

Victoria Beckham struck a pose with her family, making a festive statement in a gown of her own design. The fashion designer posed with husband David Beckham, as well as her children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, for a family Christmas portrait. While celebrating the holidays, Beckham wore a festive dress from her PRe-Spring 2022 collection. The flowing dark green number featured long sleeves and long skirt, as well as a cold-shoulder silhouette. Beckham’s dress also included a two-tone chain print and sporty stripes on its sides, adding graphic flair to the formal piece. View this post on Instagram A post...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Marc Jacobs to Relocate European Headquarters From Paris to London

Click here to read the full article. Marc Jacobs International is on the move. The luxury brand plans to relocate its European offices from Paris to London this year.More from WWDMarc Jacobs RTW Fall 202117 of Tracee Ellis Ross' Most Memorable Red Carpet LooksMarc Jacobs RTW Fall 2020 At  present, Jacobs’ European team and showroom are based in Paris, but due to a growing emphasis on the U.K. business and retail expansion plans there, the company plans to move the offices to London. “As our business in the U.K. continues to strengthen, plans are in place to expand our retail presence in the region and build our European team in London,” a Marc Jacobs spokesman said Tuesday. Marc Jacobs International, which is owned by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, is incorporated in the U.S. Jacobs’ collection launched in 1994 and the business has encompassed ready-to-wear, handbags, fragrance, cosmetics and books.   FOR MORE STORIES: Tomo Koizumi and Marc Jacobs Release Collaboration Collection in Japan Marc Jacobs Finds His Fortune at Bergdorf Goodman After Dark
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Here’s How Malls Could Change in 2022 — and What That Means for Department Stores

Despite a rough couple of years, the mall as we know it is far from obsolete. While mall traffic had been on the decline even before the pandemic, recent data suggests the potential for a possible comeback. According to a recent report from real estate brokerage firm CBRE, open-air shopping centers will be the most in-demand property type in 2022, along with single-tenant drive-thru sites. The indoor mall is also seeing gains — foot traffic analytics firm Placer.ai showed that Black Friday visits to these sites increased 82.7% compared to 2020. Traffic was down compared to 2019, which Placer.ai said is partly because...
RETAIL
Footwear News

Nike’s Metaverse Bid Could Propel Momentum in 2022, Analyst Says

2021 was a year of ups and downs for Nike. But some analysts are maintaining confidence for the Swoosh in 2022. In a recent 2022 outlook from Guggenheim, analyst Robert Drbul named Nike as the “Best Idea” across coverage, citing the company’s strong market share, product innovation, and recent foray into the metaverse. “We note Nike’s engagement in the metaverse and will be watching closely as Nike’s digital strategy continues to evolve,” Drbul wrote. Last month, Nike acquired RTFKT, a digital creator of virtual sneakers, collectibles and accessories, in a bid to expand its influence in the metaverse. In the wake of the...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Macy’s Will Require All Store and Office Employees to Submit Vaccination Status by Next Week

Macy’s is the latest retailer to double down on vaccination disclosures among its staff. The retailer is requiring all store and office-based employees to submit proof of their vaccination status in an online platform by Jan. 16, a company spokesperson confirmed to FN. Employees will not be required to share their booster status. “The health and safety of our colleagues and customers remain top of mind for us,” the spokesperson said. “We are monitoring the situation closely and will continue to comply with federal and local guidelines.” The New York Times first reported on the mandate, which was announced via a memo to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Footwear News

A Federal Vaccine Mandate Could Worsen Labor Shortages Across Retail

The Supreme Court will hear arguments on Friday to determine if the Biden administration can enforce a vaccine-or-testing requirement for large employers as well as a vaccine mandate for most healthcare workers. If held up, the rule would require companies with 100 or more employees to mandate vaccinations or weekly tests across all staff. According to surveys and experts, a federal vaccine mandate could exacerbate existing labor shortages across the industry for retailers who already have a shrinking pool of talent to choose from. A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November at a rate of 3%. In retail, about...
RETAIL
Footwear News

Is Your Macy’s Store Closing? Here’s a List of 8 Stores That Are Shutting Down for Good

Macy’s is moving ahead with its plan to close more stores this year as the retailer releases a new list of locations slated to shutter. Included in the list are six full-line Macy’s department stores that are scheduled to close in the first quarter of 2022 and a Bloomingdale’s outlet store that will close in the fourth quarter of 2021. The retailer also said that its Macy’s location at South Towne Center in Utah already closed in the second quarter of 2021 but was never officially disclosed. The retailer now has 516 Macy’s stores and 56 Bloomingdale’s locations, according to its...
RETAIL
Vogue Magazine

Bella Hadid Spotlights a Sleeper-Hit Prada Bag From the ’00s

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Bella Hadid’s been continuing her streak of raver-inflected, seemingly Depop-plucked getups. Yesterday, she wore a pair of print-forward pants and a black top with a boat-neck cut. On her arm, though, was not a buzzy Dior saddle bag or her Goyard tote but instead a rectangular-shaped bag studded with bulbous pockets. While my colleague referred to it as a boom box, it’s instead Prada’s Militare Tessuto Active Nylon Shoulder Bag. The roomy piece is deliciously utilitarian with its many pockets, balanced out by its entertainingly useless buckles.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Serena Williams Has a Dance Off in Shoes With an Invisible Heel

Serena Williams makes dancing a stylish, high fashion moment. The tennis star posted a video on Instagram yesterday that showed the athlete having a dance off against a twirler from Hampton University. Williams was seen smiling and twirling the baton. For the ensemble, Williams donned a black top that featured a cascading glittery design strewn across the front of the shirt. She paired it with a black leather asymmetrical miniskirt. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) When it came down to the footwear, Williams slipped on a pair of black Fendi First Leather Wedge Booties that...
THEATER & DANCE
Footwear News

Kendall Jenner Films For Hulu in a Smart, Minimalist Look Complete With Trendy Booties

Kendall Jenner was spotted filming during an outing with a friend in West Hollywood on Wednesday. The reality star-turned-supermodel was likely shooting scenes for the family’s new upcoming Hulu show, simply titled, “The Kardashians,” which the network teased on Friday. Jenner donned a smart look for the occasion, dressing in an oversized brown checked blazer by Sandro and boot cut jeans, which gave way to a pair of black leather boots featuring a chunky block heel and trendy square-toe design. She also wore a crisp white collar shirt layered underneath the blazer, leaving it unbuttoned to reveal a plain white tee. Pulling...
BEAUTY & FASHION
