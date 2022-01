For a carmaker that has always championed the bloke sitting behind the steering wheel over anything else, BMW is more talked about these days for its outrageous designs including that humongous grille. However, take it from us, that grille looks a lot better in the flesh rather than for keyboard warriors and self-appointed guardians of BMW’s styling department. The iX sure does divide opinion but to an extent that you nearly forget that it’s an accomplished EV over anything else.

CARS ・ 20 HOURS AGO