While it looks like, thanks to a couple of late hardship additions, the Utah Jazz will have enough bodies to play tonight, you’ll be forgiven if you don’t recognize any of the guys wearing the Jazz uniform! Their injury list is as long as Tacko Fall’s arm — and their bench is gonna about as short as a t-rex arm. Nothing has changed from this morning, as of the 5:30 p.m. injury report, meaning we still don’t know for sure if Hassan Whiteside, Jordan Clarkson, Rudy Gay or Royce O’Neale — all questionable — will play.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO