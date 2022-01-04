ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Upstate man facing charges after crashing into Greenville County Deputy

By Rob Jones
 2 days ago

An Upstate man is facing charges after a crash that injured a deputy over the weekend. The crash happened just after 8 PM Sunday night on Mauldin Road near Wenwood Road in Greenville County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says that a Chevy pick up turned in front of a Greenville County Sheriff’s Deputy and hit his squad car. The driver of the truck Rahman Hurrell has been charged with DUI following the crash. Both Hurrell and the Deputy were transported to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Fatal wreck in Laurens County

A fatal wreck in Laurens County at around 10:30pm last night. The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports a fatal collision occurred on US-25 near Mt Bethel Road, about 4 miles north of Ware Shoals.
