Police: Man kidnapped ex-girlfriend, then shot her and her mother at St. Louis gas station

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) - Police have identified a man whom they believe is responsible for shooting a mother and her daughter after kidnapping the daughter, who is his ex-girlfriend, at a St. Louis gas station Sunday morning.

Police say 31-year-old suspect Eric Rogers should be "considered armed and very dangerous." If you see him or his vehicle, you should call 911.

It happened around 10 a.m. when a mother, 39 and her daughter, 20, were at the Mobile Gas Station at 3710 N. Grand. While pumping gas, the mother said she hear a scream from her daughter.

She says she saw her daughter being dragged by Rogers, who then put her into his car. The mother was able to pull her daughter from the vehicle and they started to run back to the store. That's when the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot them both, police say.

Rogers then grabbed the daughter, put her in his vehicle and drove away. Police say she was dropped off at a home about 10 miles away in the Castle Point neighborhood of north St. Louis County.

As of Tuesday morning, Rogers is not believed to be in custody. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers at (314) 725-8477.

