FSA Asking Farmers to Focus on Sign-Up for 2022 Farm Programs

Whether planting season or harvest time, the national conversation abounds with questions people want to ask farmers. The financial world is awash with confusing numbers and all things ag are in the mix. Between inflation and input costs there are a number of misconceptions about farming as a business, and of course the labor force is always a related concern. The fact is, whereas once upon a time the overwhelming majority of Americans lived on or around farms, today just a few per hundred of people do. And yet rural America is alive and well, and as these farm facts show, the ag economy and the culture it produces are more than significant.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO