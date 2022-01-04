ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

FSA Asking Farmers to Focus on Sign-Up for 2022 Farm Programs

By KILR FM 95.9
kilrradio.com
 2 days ago

(Estherville)--With a new year underway, the Farm Service Agency is asking area farmers to focus on signing up for the 2022 Farm Program. Palo...

kilrradio.com

Jonesboro Sun

2022 Beginning Farmer Classes start with new focus

The Center for Arkansas Farms and Food will present a new round of Beginning Farmer Classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Jan. 11 to March 1. The 2022 Beginning Farmer Classes have been redesigned to highlight the practices of successful farmers and offer learning activities with information from local service providers and regional farmers.
AGRICULTURE
missouribusinessalert.com

Indicators in Focus: Farmers watch as fertilizer prices soar

Indicators in Focus examines measures of business and economic activity that will help tell the story of 2022. After fertilizer prices reached new record highs in late 2021, the agriculture sector is watching the price of that key input with great interest in the new year. Agriculture has not been...
MISSOURI STATE
Picayune Item

New program helps farmers learn, practice stewardship

MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. — A new online platform can help farmers learn about and implement management practices to improve profitability, soil health and land stewardship. Created by a multistate team of university Extension professionals and farmers, One Good Idea provides farmers across the U.S. an online classroom to learn through videos and podcasts. Topics include cover crops, conservation tillage, rotational grazing and nutrient management.
MISSISSIPPI STATE, MS
Power 96

MDA Asks MN Produce Farmers to Complete Grower Questionnaire

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is asking Minnesota produce farmers to complete the voluntary 2022 Grower Questionnaire. The questionnaire will help produce farmers identify which federal food safety requirements apply to their farm. Plus it gives the MDA a more accurate of understanding of Minnesota's expanding produce farming sector.
MINNESOTA STATE
KLTV

East Texas farmers may seek relief from USDA loan program

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas farmers who suffered losses during the tumultuous weather year of 2021 have a chance to recover some of their losses through a government loan program. From a snowstorm in February to torrential rains in Spring to the blistering heat of summer, farmers were hit...
AGRICULTURE
agdaily.com

Farm Facts: 5 things people ask about farmers and rural communities

Whether planting season or harvest time, the national conversation abounds with questions people want to ask farmers. The financial world is awash with confusing numbers and all things ag are in the mix. Between inflation and input costs there are a number of misconceptions about farming as a business, and of course the labor force is always a related concern. The fact is, whereas once upon a time the overwhelming majority of Americans lived on or around farms, today just a few per hundred of people do. And yet rural America is alive and well, and as these farm facts show, the ag economy and the culture it produces are more than significant.
AGRICULTURE
wkms.org

Farmer suicide is topic of new program for health care professionals

Life on the farm, especially the family farm, often brings to mind images of hard physical work, balanced by the independence and peace of a rural lifestyle. But behind the acres of crops and livestock lurks a rarely discussed danger – the high rate of suicide in farming communities.
AGRICULTURE
Farm and Dairy

Penn State students focus on farmers with Table Rock Markets

Not all farmers like to spend a lot of time working online. But online sales and preorders are a big part of the business for some farms, especially in light of the pandemic. That’s why Jake Grim, of Biglerville, Pennsylvania, launched Table Rock Markets, a website and company that allows farmers to take preorders for sales at farmers markets online.
AGRICULTURE
wrrnetwork.com

Scholarships available for CWC’s Farmers Training Program

Central Wyoming College is offering scholarships to students who are interested in joining the 2022 Beginning Farmer Training Program cohort. The comprehensive program will run from May 16 to October 7. It is designed to help participants start their own farm business to feed themselves, families, and the community. Training...
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
ksal.com

Farm Analyst Program Helps Financial Decisions

Kansas State University farm analyst LaVell Winsor is hailing a program in the Department of Agricultural Economics that has a long history of helping farm families review their finances and make a financial plan. The university’s Farm Analyst program offers one-on-one consultation, using active farmers, ranchers and extension agents who...
KANSAS STATE
The Center Square

Pennsylvania relaunches loan program for farmers

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania officials have relaunched the Agriculture Linked Investment Program to offer the state’s farmers low-interest loans to implement best management practices. The program, commonly known as Agri-Link, is open to farmers in all of the state’s 67 counties for loans up to $250,000 with...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
gladstonedispatch.com

MDC virtual program focuses on attracting birds

Bird-feeding is a popular hobby that can be enjoyed by all ages, but the first key to bird feeding enjoyment is to be able to attract birds to your backyard. People can get tips on attracting birds to feeders in winter at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Attracting Winter Birds.” This online program will be from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Jan. 5 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation,
ANIMALS
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Ownership, empowerment and transparency at heart of Farmer Focus

In the past century, the process of how food arrives to our tables has become increasingly impersonal. Our grandparents likely knew the farmer who grew their vegetables and raised their poultry, but, today, we probably don’t, and in some cases, we aren’t even doing our own shopping, let alone engaging with the producers of the goods that go into our grocery sacks. That disconnect has a number of repercussions on farmers, on animals, on the environment and on our own health.
AGRICULTURE
newsdakota.com

Farmer Union Insurance Donates To Access For All Program

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Farmers Union Insurance agents Tyler Van Bruggen and Kirk Olson presented Wendi Wilmes, Director of the Education Foundation for Valley City Public Schools, with a check for $1,000 to help fund their school counseling program. As part of their mission statement, Farmers Union Insurance believes in building stronger communities. Other companies tend to leave small towns in rural ND, but Farmers Union continues to grow. This donation is part of their annual giving program where they select non-profit organizations in various locations across the state make a contribution to. Recently, Van Bruggen also participated in the “No-Shave November” contest to help raise funds and awareness for the program. He presented Wilmes with additional pledges from local donors who contributed to support his participation in the program.
VALLEY CITY, ND
Thegardenisland.com

UH incubator program for farmers to hold introductory meeting

LIHU‘E — Kaua‘i residents interested in joining the island’s next crop of farmers can learn if the job is for them at a free University of Hawai‘i seminar on Jan. 13. The virtual meeting, AgCurious, will introduce attendees to GoFarm Hawai‘i, the university’s beginning-farmer-training program....
KAPAA, HI
WMTW

Maine farmers concerned about solar developers using up 'prime' farming land

NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — There are growing concerns in Maine's farming community about the increased use of farmlands for large-scale solar development. Carl Wilcox, who owns Intervale Farm in New Gloucester, says he has received more than a dozen offers from solar developers to build on his property but has declined them all. Wilcox isn't against solar power — he has solar panels on his barn — but says his land is more valuable without solar panels on it should he ever sell it.
MAINE STATE
farmforum.net

Focus on Ag: Farm profitability highlights top ag topics for 2021

At the end of every year, various publications, websites, etc. have their Top 10 or Top Five lists for that year. In this issue of Focus on Ag, I am highlighting my Top Five Ag Topics for 2021, based on issues that were discussed in the columns throughout the year.
AGRICULTURE

