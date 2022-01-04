FSA Asking Farmers to Focus on Sign-Up for 2022 Farm Programs

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Farmers Union Insurance agents Tyler Van Bruggen and Kirk Olson presented Wendi Wilmes, Director of the Education Foundation for Valley City Public Schools, with a check for $1,000 to help fund their school counseling program. As part of their mission statement, Farmers Union Insurance believes in building stronger communities. Other companies tend to leave small towns in rural ND, but Farmers Union continues to grow. This donation is part of their annual giving program where they select non-profit organizations in various locations across the state make a contribution to. Recently, Van Bruggen also participated in the “No-Shave November” contest to help raise funds and awareness for the program. He presented Wilmes with additional pledges from local donors who contributed to support his participation in the program.
