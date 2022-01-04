Yellowjackets: Unraveling the Terrifying, Fascinating Misty Quigley

Believing that this show is about a group of teens resulting to cannibalism to survive being stranded in the wilderness after a plane crash is wild enough, but this show is so much wilder than even that. Not since the days of Lost and Twin Peaks has there been a show so rich in mysterious possibility and, after watching episode seven, I feel like my eyes are just loosely rolling around in my head as I attempt to make sense of all of the numerous hints, clues, and symbols served up in what we’ve been shown so far. But as I’m playing Citizen Detective, spending countless hours thinking about the mysteries of Yellowjackets which is, hands down, my favorite show of the past untold number of years, I have to remind myself that the fun comes primarily in the wondering. There are mysteries we’ve been presented that I hope won’t get solved easily. And some that I hope I get to wonder about forever. Honestly, I haven’t been this excited about a show since Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and that’s something I didn’t even think was humanly possible.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO