Just a few days are now left for 2021 to end and in the first week of January, we are getting a few new flagships from companies including Realme, Xiaomi, iQOO, etc. Xiaomi is launching its 12 series phones whereas Realme is set to unveil the GT 2 series. As we know already, the GT 2 series includes a vanilla GT 2 and also the GT 2 Pro. We have even seen the renders of Realme GT 2 Pro that showed a rear design inspired by Nexus 6P. Also, just recently, we got to know the specifications of the GT 2 Pro as the device showed up on TENAA.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO