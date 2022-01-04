ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Seattle Kraken GM Ron Francis backs coach Dave Hakstol, goalie Philipp Grubauer despite struggles

By Greg Wyshynski
ESPN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeattle Kraken general manager Ron Francis still backs his head coach and his beleaguered starting goaltender despite the NHL expansion team's disappointing first season. The Kraken are in last place in the Pacific Division with a 10-19-4 record (24 points), 12 points out of a playoff spot. Their .364 points percentage...

www.espn.com

Related
ESPN

Seattle GM Ron Francis on where the Kraken go in 2022 and beyond

Since their inception, the Seattle Kraken pushed back on comparisons to the Vegas Golden Knights, who rewrote the rules for NHL expansion teams by making the Stanley Cup Final in their first season. "From day one, we've said we're not Vegas," Kraken general manager Ron Francis said on Monday. There's...
NHL
NHL

Kraken 'sticking to the plan' after slow start, GM says: report

Despite opening inaugural NHL season 10-19-4, Seattle won't change course, according to Francis. The Seattle Kraken have struggled in their inaugural NHL season, but general manager Ron Francis said he's sticking to a long-term focus with the expansion team. Francis told ESPN he expected more from the Kraken (10-19-4), who...
NHL
canescountry.com

Francis’ Kraken are Deja Vu for Hurricanes Fans

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before, folks. Ron Francis is the General Manager of a team with abysmal goaltending, scoring woes and a bad head coach. You have? Well, too bad. I’m going to talk about it anyway. There have been a number of times since...
NHL
State
Washington State
MyNorthwest.com

Breaking down Seattle Kraken GM Ron Francis’ thoughts on rocky start

For most of the season, Seattle Kraken general manager Ron Francis has stayed behind the scenes. He’s surfaced for an interview here and there, but the most revealing piece appeared on ESPN.com just this week. Seattle Kraken were built to be a good defensive team, but are they?. ESPN...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Kraken’s Struggles Can Be Attributed to Dave Hakstol

On June 24, 2021, the Seattle Kraken finished their coaching search when they hired Dave Hakstol. Several names were rumored to be frontrunners for the job, including Rick Tocchet, Gerard Gallant (now with the New York Rangers), and Bruce Boudreau (now with the Vancouver Canucks). Hakstol was a surprising choice; his name didn’t come up often before he was hired and given his mediocre results with the Philadelphia Flyers from 2015 to 2018 (two first-round exits and a playoff miss in three seasons).
NHL
Philipp Grubauer
Ron Francis
hockeywilderness.com

Wild place Victor Rask on waivers, sign goalie

The Minnesota Wild just cannot stop doing some damn transactions on a Tuesday afternoon!. After recalling their two top prospects in Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy to the NHL, the Wild have placed forward Victor Rask on waivers to make room for them on the roster and in the lineup.
NHL
#Seattle Kraken#The Pacific Division#Espn
