10 Fantastic Tips for the Hobby Workshop

By gareth branwyn
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video from the YouTube channel Just for the fun of it has some really useful tips and jigs for working with glues, painting round parts, using 1-2-3 blocks, and more. I especially love the tip on making a CA glue applicator for tiny, tight spaces by sinking a sewing needle...

National Science Fiction Day 2022 #NationalScienceFictionDay

Happy National Science Fiction Day! Hope you can spend your last day of holiday break binging some of 2021’s best sci-fi before embracing that tomorrow is indeed Monday in the year of 2022 (yikes!). We were blessed with some pretty great sci-fi over the last year, much of which...
Auto-Aiming Sugar Launching Robot #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

Add sugar to your hot beverage of choice with a Pi 4 powered sugar bot, from Equals Engineering on YouTube:. The robot is controlled by a raspberry pi 4 and uses a camera to detect targets and positions itself using two wheels. Each Friday is PiDay here at Adafruit! Be...
Archery Bow Holder #3DThursday #3DPrinting

You need a round rod d= 14mm, I used a length of 130mm. download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4248066. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
Raspberry Pi Mega Cluster #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

An impressive 80 Pi cluster from Skynet Network on YouTube:. 1x 480w UPS (powers cooling system & Startlink system) 1x 720w UPS (powers everything else) Each Friday is PiDay here at Adafruit! Be sure to check out our posts, tutorials and new Raspberry Pi related products. Adafruit has the largest and best selection of Raspberry Pi accessories and all the code & tutorials to get you up and running in no time!
this “one weird trick” for designing PCBs to connect to floppy drives

Most people don’t know this, but it is a requirement that the schematic symbol look like a floppy disk! please report any non-compliant CAD packages to the ministry of (double density) information for assessment and re-education. more soon, flip-floppin between 34-pin IDC and 26-pin FPC floppys…. Stop breadboarding and...
Diamond painting tray organizer #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Diamond painting tray organizer. 40 open spaces. Printed mine with low temp PETG. download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4977793. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
it’s a floppy driver! its a parallel port! it’s an irda transceiver! its the LPC47B272 100 Pin Enhanced Super I/O Controller with LPC Interface!

We bumbled onto this chip while googlin’ some floppy stuff. it’s amazing what is still in stock for purchase, even during a silicon shortage. we can’t get n-channel power mosfets but we can get a LPC47B272 “100 Pin Enhanced Super I/O Controller with LPC Interface” – it comes with TWO 2.88MB super i/o floppy disk controllers, TWO serial ports, IrDA, a parallel port, and a keyboard controller, ok? and there are 3000 in stock at https://www.microchip.com/en-us/product/LPC47B272#buy-from-store, so, like, what else do you want!? we sorta imagine this poor creature on a PC/104 board, desperately checking the IrDA irq… doin’ its very best but wondering why it doesn’t have any friends who visit anymore. anyone want to wire one of these up to raspberry pi?
YAY! floppy disk interfacing part 7, a floppy flux milestone!

Whew! so, turns out it was an underspec’ed power supply. so now we know, 500mA is not enough for a floppy drive you really need 1A. but with that out of the way, we were able to cleanly read all 160 tracks of flux from a floppy disk! this particular disk is one that our friend hid in that place that one time, and we’ve been waiting to be able to see what’s on it… will we be able to extract the sectors and discover what secrets lie within??!? – video (watch until the END!)…
Cross-platform interfacing hardware for floppy disks, part 8 – PINK TIME!

Now that we have successful flux reads, its time to get flexible! we’ve swapped our SAMD51 feather board out for an RP2040 feather. not only is this feather a lovely pink shade, but it comes with a totally different chipset. oh no, do we need to start over completely with a new toolchain, timer configuration and dma library? nope! our code is hardware agnostic enough that with pin name tweaks and a couple ifdefs, we can use it just fine with greaseweazle again. so now our library has 2 chips it can use, very handy when there’s a silicon shortage going round. next up, could we use the $4 raspberry pi pico board??? stay tuned 🙂 – video.
Pi-Hole OLED Status Screen #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

This post shows how I added an OLED status screen to my Raspberry Pi based Pi-Hole system. Pi-Hole is a network wide advert blocker that you can run on a Raspberry Pi. It runs well on all Pi models and is an ideal project for older hardware. You can read more about it on the official Pi-Hole site.
finewoodworking.com

Workshop tip: Simple router jig for mortising

I recently built a set of chairs with lots of curves, which made it difficult to mortise some of the parts. My first thought was simply to clamp on a support rail, level with the surface to be mortised. While this would provide a wider base for the router and a reference surface for its edge guide, clamping the two together would place an obstacle in the path of the edge guide’s fence.
reading raw floppy disk data part 5, at night the greaseweazles come

HAPPY NEW YEAR EVERYONE! we’re ticking down the new year safe and sound here at home together, with a big mug of cocoa, and a lot of floppy hackin’. tonight we started adding ‘greaseweazle’ support to our arduino floppy library. this will let us use any fast-enough arduino hardware with a fabulous open source flux parsing tool that is written in python. basically, we send the flux pattern for each track over usb serial for it to be parsed or saved on a computer. we have been adding each command throughout the day: enabling the motor, running a bandwidth check, setting drive parameters, etc. we are halfway through the track reading code – we got the read data arriving safely at the computer, but it seems that there is a way to ‘encode’ the index pulse into the flux stream and we have to figure out what polarity and data format its expecting. still, feeling really close! hopefully will be able to dump our first disk image this weekend 🙂 code is here while its being worked on https://github.com/adafruit/Adafruit_Floppy/blob/main/examples/greaseweazle/greaseweazle.ino.
Happy New Year: 2022

Cheers to our wonderful community, and to a bright year ahead!. Stay tuned next week for a recap of 2021 as we look back at Adafruit’s Top Tens. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
Infinity Dodecahedron #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

What’s better than an infinity mirror? An infinity dodecahedron that displays energy data! From Sandro Wucherer on vimeo, translated with Google Translate:. Wir haben uns für die Entwicklung eines Infinity Dodekaeders entschieden – einem halbdurchlässigem Objekt, das durch ansteuerbare LEDs „unendliche“ Spiegelungen erzeugt. Die besondere Herausforderung war hierbei die Verbindung der handwerklichen Herstellung mit der hardwareseitigen Ansteuerung durch Arduino und Raspberry Pi. Zusätzlich dazu wurde eine dynamische Website gestaltet und aufgesetzt, welche Energiedaten aus einer Datenbank ausliest und passend durch Diagramme und Farbcodierung visualisiert.
3D Printed Chocolate ‘Meat’

Meat alternatives typically rely on a number of plant materials to mimic the texture and nutritional value of traditional meat. Most common among these materials are soy and wheat gluten, so researchers set out to develop a dough made of these materials which could be extruded through a printer, built up on a plate, and able to hold its shape. The team tried a number of different ingredients added to the soy and wheat gluten to get the dough they wanted, and eventually settled on an unlikely partnership. Surprisingly, the best ingredient turned out to be fat derived from cocoa beans, more commonly known as cocoa butter.
NEW GUIDE: LED Sculpture Lamp

It’s a sculpture. It’s a lamp. It’s an LED Sculpture Lamp. Inspired by the idea of a curved lamp using LED strips, I created this 3D printable design. Thanks to the adjustable power supply, it is dimmable. To build the full lamp, 3 meters of LEDs are required.
Time-Based One-Time Password (TOTP) Smart Safe

In this project I will go over the steps for building a Time-based One-time passwords (TOTP) Smart Safe. If you are not familiar with TOTP here is a good article that describes What is a Time-based One-time Password (TOTP)? | Twilio. In a nutshell, its a method for calculating a...
Adafruit’s Top Ten Best Selling Products of 2021 #AdafruitTopTen

Adafruit’s Top Ten Best Selling Products of 2021 #AdafruitTopTen. WOOF! To shake off another long year, we’re gonna look back and celebrate 2021’s most popular, tried-and-true electronics, from cables to motors to antennae, and more!. For microcontrollers without an analog-to-digital converter or when you want a higher-precision...
