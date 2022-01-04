ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hundreds Of Motorists Stranded On Major Highway Due To Severe Winter Storm

By Bill Galluccio
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A 50-mile stretch of I-95 in Virginia was shut down due to a severe winter storm, leaving hundreds of motorists stranded in their vehicles . The storm dumped over a foot of snow across the parts of the region, creating dangerous conditions.

The Virginia Department of Transportation was forced to close down both the north and southbound sections of highway, which runs between Richmond and Washington, D.C., after a multivehicle accident.

Rescuers were working around the clock to rescue stranded drivers but were making very little progress due to the harsh, wintery conditions. To make matters worse, many side roads and alternative routes were also closed due to downed trees and powerlines.

"This is unprecedented, and we continue to steadily move stopped trucks to make progress toward restoring lanes," VDOT Fredericksburg District Engineer Marcie Parker said in a statement .

"In addition to clearing the trucks, we are treating for snow and several inches of ice that has accumulated around them to ensure that when the lanes reopen, motorists can safely proceed to their destination," Parker said.

One of the motorists trapped on the road was Virginia Senator Tim Kaine . He shared a photo from his car on Twitter and said he had been stuck for over 19 hours.

"I started my normal 2 hour drive to DC at 1pm yesterday. 19 hours later, I'm still not near the Capitol," he wrote .

NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
The Independent

Snow warnings issued as winter tightens icy grip

Snow and ice warnings are in place for Scotland as the country endures wintry conditions less than a week after the mildest New Year’s Day on record.The Met Office said the spell of freezing weather will likely cause travel disruption, with some areas seeing temperatures drop to minus 4C and up to 10cm of snow.A yellow weather warning for snow is in place for the Highlands parts of Grampian and the Scottish Borders, and into the north of England, until 4pm on Thursday.Forecasters said: “Many places will see one to two hours of snow with a risk of temporary...
ENVIRONMENT
WSOC Charlotte

Winter storm blanketing parts of South with snow, ice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — A winter storm blanketed parts of the South with snow, freezing rain and sleet Thursday, tying up roads in Tennessee and Kentucky as the system tracked a path through Appalachia toward the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Nashville saw record snowfall of 6.3 inches (16...
NASHVILLE, TN
