Frida: Immersive Dream comes to Chicago this February

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) – Following the success of Immersive Van Gogh, Lighthouse Immersive and Maestro Immersive Art announced their newest immersive art installation, Frida: Immersive Dream, highlighting the art and life of Frida Kahlo, the beloved 20th century Mexican artist best known for compelling self-portraits and radiant pieces inspired by her life in her native country of Mexico.

Frida: Immersive Dream will replace Immersive Van Gogh at Lighthouse ArtSpace at Germania Club, located at 108 W. Germania Pl. The exhibition arrives Feb. 24 and is currently scheduled to run through May 28. Tickets start at $39.99 are on sale now at immersive-frida.com with timed and flexible options available.

According to Lighthouse Immersive, the exhibition features some of the artist’s best-known works “brought to life” by the world-renowned master of digital art, Italy’s Massimiliano Siccardi, again accompanied by composer Luca Longobardi’s resonant score. Vittorio Guidotti is the Art Director.

“The success of Immersive Van Gogh has demonstrated that audiences are excited to experience art in a new way. Our Italian creative team are experts at digitally exploring masterworks in such a way that viewers are not merely passive observers. They obtain an even richer understanding of the artist by seeing the work as its creator might have,” said Lighthouse Immersive Producer Corey Ross. “That said, Siccardi presents Kahlo’s works in a format very distinct from that which he utilized in examining Van Gogh’s. He does not try to unify the many styles Kahlo used in her lifetime, but instead, presents them to us as a series of kinetic tableaus that may initially contradict – but eventually illuminate – each other.”

Photo credit Michael Brosilow

According to Lighthouse Immersive, Kahlo’s work bridges surrealist and magic realism traditions – blending authentic depictions of her life with fantastical elements reflecting her inner thoughts and struggles. Folk art, mysticism, surrealism, magic realism and a notably revealing series of self-portraits are all included in the projections.

Among the works featured in the piece are The Two Fridas (1939), The Wounded Deer (1946), and Diego and I (1946), intermingled with an assortment of photographs, drawings and iconography. Alongside her paintings, Siccardi’s piece also includes photos of Kahlo at various ages and images of figures from Kahlo’s life that influenced her worldview. The projections are shown on Lighthouse Immersive’s massive architectural canvas, using state-of-the-art projectors for a crisp image and high-quality sound systems that heighten the mood-setting score.

Photo credit Michael Brosilow

In addition, Frida: Immersive Dream arrives Spring 2022 in the following cities:

• Dallas , Feb. 3 through April 17, 2022

• Boston , Feb. 10 through May 8, 2022

• Houston , Feb. 17 through April 17, 2022

• Denver , March 3 through May 30, 2022

• Toronto , March 31 through May 29, 2022

• Los Angeles , March 31 through June 11, 2022

For more information about Frida: Immersive Dream, visit immersive-frida.com.