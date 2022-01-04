ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pack-A-Day Daily: Should the Packers play their starters in week 18?

WFRV Local 5

Nice gig: Vikings QB gets cut day after Packer game, gets $50k check

(WFRV) – Talk about a dream job, imagine working for six days and getting handed a check for over $50,000. Well, that is what happened to a Minnesota Vikings quarterback one day after the team got crushed by the Green Bay Packers. One day after the Green Bay Packers walloped the Minnesota Vikings 37-10, third-string […]
Packers safety responds to MVP voter who called Aaron Rodgers a ‘jerk’

Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos responded to an NFL MVP voter who said that he will not be voting for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Just before Super Bowl 56, it is likely that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will win the NFL MVP award for the second-consecutive season. But, he will not do so unanimously. Pro Football Weekly’s Hub Arkush revealed that he would not be voting for Rodgers, whom he called the “biggest jerk in the league.”
Troy Aikman has surprising take on NFC playoff favorite

The Green Bay Packers are favored to win the Super Bowl with one week left in the regular season, but Troy Aikman has not been as impressed with them as many others have. Aikman discussed the NFC playoff picture during an appearance on “The Adam Schefter Podcast” this week. He was asked about the Dallas Cowboys’ chances of winning the Super Bowl, and he expressed optimism about the situation his former team is facing. Part of the reason for that is Aikman is not quite buying into all the hype surrounding the Packers.
NFL MVP voter on Aaron Rodgers: ‘The biggest jerk in the league’

Well, we can rule out Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers being a unanimous choice to win his second consecutive NFL MVP. On the field, there’s very little question that Rodgers has been the most valuable player to his team in the NFL. He has the Pack at 13-3 and is putting up another banner regular season.
The Packers Had Some Big Returns At Practice Wednesday

The Green Bay Packers have already locked up the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and they continue to get healthier as the regular season draws to a close. Center Josh Myers, who has not played since October 17, and left tackle David Bakhtiari, who has yet to play this season, were back at practice today. It’s possible that both could be factors in the postseason.
Aaron Rodgers says Davante Adams has 'cemented himself' in Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams is all over the headlines this year because of his play on the field and now also because of his contract status. Reports have surfaced that the Packers are expected to franchise tag Adams after the season while working on an extension for him. On The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers expressed his appreciation for Adams and what he means to the franchise.
Hurley’s Picks: Aaron Rodgers, Packers Really Need To Win The Super Bowl This Year

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — I’ve got some bad news for all of you football fans out there. Those football teams? Well, I don’t know how to tell you this, but … they’re not very good football teams. While you could make this case to varying degrees every year, one can’t help but look around the NFL this year and burp out a lackadaisical meh. The Chiefs kind of look like the Chiefs, what with the Mahomes-Hill-Kelce-Reid dynamic still at play. But they’ve lost five times, including last weekend in Cincinnati with the No. 1 seed in their grasp. Turnover luck has finally...
