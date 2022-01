It’s the beginning of another season, the time of year we think about priorities and how we want to move on in the coming years. You may be retiring soon or want to make a change in how you have retired. This is the time to pause. My husband and I have used such pauses well over the years. In 2007, we met and married more than a year later. We retired embracing one retirement lifestyle; in 2013, made a change; and in 2017, went through another. Now it’s time to do it all over again. Here are the lifestyles we tried and what we want to do next.

YOGA ・ 5 DAYS AGO