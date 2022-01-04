ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Wild calls up first-round picks Matt Boldy, Marco Rossi from minors

By Sarah McLellan
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Boldy and Marco Rossi never got the word at training camp they'd be joining the Wild. Not until three months later, while in the minors, did that news finally arrive. "You're dreaming of that call-up," Rossi said. The two prized prospects are set to make their NHL debuts...

www.startribune.com

hockeywilderness.com

Wild place Victor Rask on waivers, sign goalie

The Minnesota Wild just cannot stop doing some damn transactions on a Tuesday afternoon!. After recalling their two top prospects in Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy to the NHL, the Wild have placed forward Victor Rask on waivers to make room for them on the roster and in the lineup.
NHL
CBS Minnesota

‘Why Not Now?’: Wild’s Top 2 Prospects Set To Make NHL Debut Thursday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Wild’s top two prospects will make their NHL debuts this week. The team announced this week it has recalled forwards Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi from the Iowa Wild. Marco Rossi (23) and Matt Boldy (12).(Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) “I was surprised as a reaction, because you’re dreaming of that callup,” Rossi said. “You never know when the call-up’s going to come.” Boldy was the Wild’s top draft pick in the 2019 draft, while Rossi was the first-round pick a year later. Rossi leads the Iowa Wild this season in assists and is third...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks trade Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Sam Lafferty

The Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday traded longtime left wing project Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Sam Lafferty. Lafferty, 26, carries a $750,000 salary-cap hit and is signed through the end of the season. He’ll travel to Arizona, where the Hawks play the Coyotes on Thursday, and be assigned to the active roster. Lafferty, a 2014 fourth-round pick, had two assists in 10 ...
NHL
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens VP Gorton’s Top Moves as Bruins GM

Officially speaking, Jeff Gorton never got to be the full-time general manager of the Boston Bruins. In hindsight, the current Montreal Canadiens executive vice president of hockey operations probably deserved the title, especially looking back at his best moves in the role on an interim basis. Gorton took over for...
NHL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Gameday preview: Wild at Boston

6 p.m. Thursday at Boston Bruins • TD Garden • ESPN, 100.3-FM Wild update: The Wild placed C Victor Rask and G Zane McIntyre on waivers Tuesday, and both players cleared Wednesday. McIntyre was assigned to Iowa in the American Hockey League after signing a two-way contract for the rest of the season, while the plan for Rask is to eventually assign him to the taxi squad. The Wild also recalled G Hunter Jones from Iowa to the taxi squad and promoted G Andrew Hammond from the taxi squad under emergency conditions. RW Nick Bjugstad won't make the trip to Boston after leaving practice hurt on Tuesday. He's out, along with C Joel Eriksson Ek (upper-body injury), LW Jordan Greenway (COVID protocols), D Jared Spurgeon (lower-body injury) and G Cam Talbot (lower-body injury). Fs Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi are expected to make their NHL debuts vs. the Bruins after being called up from the minors on Tuesday.
NHL
NHL

Rossi, Boldy each to make NHL debut for Wild on Thursday

Forwards recalled from AHL, will play against Bruins. Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi each will make his NHL debut for the Minnesota Wild at the Boston Bruins on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, NHL LIVE). The forwards were recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League on...
NHL
The Hockey News

Minnesota Recalls Rossi and Boldy

It's been a long time coming, but it appears as though Marco Rossi and Matthew Boldy will make their NHL debuts this week for the Minnesota Wild. Both first-rounders have been recalled by the Wild and both have certainly earned the opportunity after putting up solid numbers in the AHL with Iowa - Rossi is Iowa's leading scorer with 23 points in 21 games while Boldy has been a point-per-gamer in 10 contests.
NHL

