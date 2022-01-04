Wild calls up first-round picks Matt Boldy, Marco Rossi from minors

6 p.m. Thursday at Boston Bruins • TD Garden • ESPN, 100.3-FM Wild update: The Wild placed C Victor Rask and G Zane McIntyre on waivers Tuesday, and both players cleared Wednesday. McIntyre was assigned to Iowa in the American Hockey League after signing a two-way contract for the rest of the season, while the plan for Rask is to eventually assign him to the taxi squad. The Wild also recalled G Hunter Jones from Iowa to the taxi squad and promoted G Andrew Hammond from the taxi squad under emergency conditions. RW Nick Bjugstad won't make the trip to Boston after leaving practice hurt on Tuesday. He's out, along with C Joel Eriksson Ek (upper-body injury), LW Jordan Greenway (COVID protocols), D Jared Spurgeon (lower-body injury) and G Cam Talbot (lower-body injury). Fs Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi are expected to make their NHL debuts vs. the Bruins after being called up from the minors on Tuesday.
