Lottery

Lottery results LIVE – 1/4/22 Mega Millions winning numbers drawn after huge 1/3/22 Powerball jackpot prize

By Jocelyn Cook, Carsen Holaday
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
TUESDAY night's Mega Millions jackpot could see someone win more than $244million.

Tonight, Mega Millions is drawing a $244million lottery jackpot, with a cash option of $172.5million.

Mega Millions has rolled over with no winners three times now, the last time being on New Year's Eve with a drawing of $221million.

The Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots are both climbing — combined, the jackpots hold $819million.

There was no Powerball winner on Monday night, rolling to a $575million jackpot. This is the ninth largest jackpot in Powerball history.

The winning Powerball numbers for Monday, January 3 were 2, 33, 13, 32, and 48.

The Powerball was 22 and the Power Play 2X.

Meanwhile, Mega Millions draws take place on Tuesdays and Fridays at 11pm ET and the next drawing is on Tuesday, January 4.

Powerball lottery numbers are drawn three times a week: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 11pm ET.

Powerball jackpot now $575Million

After no winner matched Monday night's drawing, the Powerball jackpot rose from $561million to $575million for the drawing on Wednesday night.

The cash value of this jackpot is $409.3million.

There have now been 39 Powerball drawings in a row without a winner.

  • Mega Millions history of jackpots
  • Mega Millions has awarded 23 jackpots of more than $300million, according to the game website.
  • That includes the Mega Millions record of $1.537billion won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018.

Winning does not cure depression

A research study found that while winning a few million dollars does uplift moods, the happiness is generally short lived.

The researchers wrote:

“Eventually, the thrill of winning the lottery will itself wear off. If all things are judged by the extent to which they depart from a baseline of past experience, gradually even the most positive events will cease to have an impact as they themselves are absorbed into the new baseline against which further events are judged.”

  • Is there a lottery age requirement?
  • People must be 18 or older in order to buy lottery tickets in just about every state in the United States.

Connecticut Powerball ticket won $1Million

Though no one won the Powerball jackpot on Monday night, one ticket in Connecticut sold and won $1million. Another won $100,000.

The next drawing is Wednesday and the jackpot is estimated at $575million. This will be the ninth-largest jackpot in Powerball history, according to Powerball.

How do you claim a prize?

Prizes have to be claimed in the jurisdiction where you bought the winning ticket.

Players can often claim prizes up to $600 at any licensed lottery retailer in the jurisdiction where they bought the ticket, the Powerball website said.

Prizes over $600 can be claimed at some lottery offices depending on the amount, and also at lottery headquarters. Contact your lottery with questions.

  • How much goes unclaimed?
  • In the 12-month period ending June 2017, nearly $3billion went unclaimed, according to lottery expert Brett Jacobson.
  • In 2017 alone, there were more than 160 unclaimed prizes worth $1million or more.

What happens to unclaimed prizes?

According to the Powerball website, “Unclaimed prizes are kept by the lottery jurisdiction.”

That means the money is generally returned to the states selling tickets for that game. Each state has its own set of rules from there, determining what actually happens to the money.

In some cases, it gets returned to the players.

  • How long do you have to claim prizes?
  • Powerball tickets typically have expiration dates that vary from 90 days to one year depending on where they were sold, according to the Powerball website.
  • The expiration date is likely listed on the back of your ticket.
  • If it is not, check with your state lottery office.

Mega Millions drawings, continued

Steps to prepare for a Mega Millions drawing include:

  • Drawing machines and ball sets for each game are randomly selected and certified by outside auditors to ensure balls and equipment allow each number an equal chance of being drawn.
  • Each Lottery drawing machine and ball set goes through a series of pre-drawing tests to ensure the absolute randomness of results.
  • Two draw officials who are lottery employees and one member of an independent auditing firm administer tests and conduct/observe the drawing.
  • All equipment is securely maintained with limited access granted to only draw officials.
  • Where do Mega Millions drawings take place?
  • Mega Millions drawings are held at WSB-TV studio in Atlanta, Georgia, every Tuesday and Friday at 11pm ET.
  • Many things go into a successful Mega Millions drawing, including three hours of preparation despite the drawing taking less than 60 seconds.
What is ‘Just the Jackpot’?

Mega Millions offers the “Just the Jackpot” option in some states.

It allows players to get two chances at winning the jackpot for $3.

Players can see if the lottery in their jurisdiction offers the option by visiting their state’s lottery website.

  • Lottery saves marriages
  • The reported divorce is increased by just 3 percent for lottery winners.
  • This statistic indicates that the lottery might actually hold marriages together.

  • Where is Lotto America available?
  • Lotto America is available in Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Montana, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, and West Virginia.

What is Lotto America?

Lotto America is a feature of the Powerball that costs an additional $1 to play.

Players must “select five numbers from 1 to 52 for the red balls, then select one number from 1 to 10 for the Lotto America Star Ball.

“Choose your numbers on a play slip or let the lottery terminal randomly pick your numbers.

“Players win the Grand Prize or one of 8 set cash prizes by matching one of the 9 ways to win.”

